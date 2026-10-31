YouTuber Invents Device That Hides License Plates From Flock Cameras

Flock cameras take an unimaginably huge number of pictures of cars and license plates, creating a searchable database of times and locations that can be used to track your movements. If you don't care to participate, you can use apps like MapQuest to avoid these cameras, or FlockHopper to automatically route around them. Or you can do as YouTuber Studio Hotrods did, and design a system to make your license plate invisible, but only near a Flock camera.

While Flock collects more than just your license plate information, a license plate remains the easiest way to identify a particular car — at least, as long as Flock reads it correctly. Removing or obscuring your plate is a surefire way to avoid this, but it will also get you pulled over. This somewhat defeats the purpose of not being noticed by law enforcement, and often comes with a ticket and fine.

What Studio Hotrods came up with is a clever system that obscures your plate only when you're in view of a Flock camera. The video goes into detail, but basically, an Arduino computer controls a piece of smart glass that's clear when it receives power but turns opaque when the power shuts off. This smart glass goes over the license plate.

The Arduino is also connected to a GPS antenna and module that tells it the vehicle's location, which it cross-references with an SD card containing a database of Flock camera locations, likely by the DeFlock mapping project. Under normal driving conditions, the smart glass receives power and remains clear, keeping the license plate visible as is legally required. When the vehicle passes a Flock camera, however, it briefly turns the smart glass opaque, just long enough to prevent the camera from scanning the plate.