License Plate Flippers Let Drivers Get Past Cops And Tolls – And States Are Cracking Down

Cheapskates have long used a gadget known license plate flippers to avoid paying tolls. To some, skipping out on paying to drive on toll roads may seem akin to the story of Robin Hood, but more hardened criminals also use license plate flippers to hide their identities.

While most states have laws on the books making it illegal to alter or hide a vehicle's license plate, Orlando Florida's News 6 reports a new set of laws (HB 253) in the Sunshine State make doing so a more serious offense.

"HB 253 also says that alterations to license plates now constitute a second-degree misdemeanor, rather than a noncriminal traffic violation. This applies to any of the following situations: Mutilating or defacing a registered license plate

Changing the plate's color

Applying reflective material, spray, covering or anything else that can obscure the plate

Attaching an illuminated device that can prevent someone from reading the plate"

Just purchasing or owning a "license plate obscuring device" in Florida is now a second-degree misdemeanor that could land you 60 days in jail plus fines up to $500. People found guilty of "creating or selling" such a device, a first-degree misdemeanor can go to jail for a year along with a $1,000 fine. Using a device to obscure your license plate while committing a crime is a third-degree felony with fines up to $5,000 and five years in prison.