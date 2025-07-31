The Most Spacious And Comfortable Compact SUVs You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Three-row crossovers are all the rage these days, but not everyone wants or needs three full rows. For a lot of folks, all they really need is a basic two-row crossover that's easy to get in and out of, comfortable on the road and offers plenty of space for a few passengers. If you can fold down the back seats and haul a bunch of stuff, that's even better. Typically, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are considered the default options in this segment, since they're known for their quality and reliability, but is that still the case? Or are there better options out there?

If you're in the market for a compact SUV but also want to make sure you won't feel cramped or uncomfortable, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the most spacious compact crossovers. But it isn't just a list of the vehicles with the highest cargo volume. They do their own tests to figure out which vehicles actually offer the most usable cargo room, while also taking comfort and ease of access into account. Plus, every vehicle on this list scored well enough in testing to earn Consumer Reports' recommendation, meaning they should also be reliable, well-reviewed and safe.

Let's take a look at what made the list, in descending order of overall roominess.