The Most Spacious And Comfortable Compact SUVs You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
Three-row crossovers are all the rage these days, but not everyone wants or needs three full rows. For a lot of folks, all they really need is a basic two-row crossover that's easy to get in and out of, comfortable on the road and offers plenty of space for a few passengers. If you can fold down the back seats and haul a bunch of stuff, that's even better. Typically, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are considered the default options in this segment, since they're known for their quality and reliability, but is that still the case? Or are there better options out there?
If you're in the market for a compact SUV but also want to make sure you won't feel cramped or uncomfortable, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of the most spacious compact crossovers. But it isn't just a list of the vehicles with the highest cargo volume. They do their own tests to figure out which vehicles actually offer the most usable cargo room, while also taking comfort and ease of access into account. Plus, every vehicle on this list scored well enough in testing to earn Consumer Reports' recommendation, meaning they should also be reliable, well-reviewed and safe.
Let's take a look at what made the list, in descending order of overall roominess.
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the best compact crossovers you can buy, and if you can swing it, odds are you'll like the hybrid version better than the gas-only one. According to the EPA, the front-wheel-drive version of the hybrid gets 40 mpg combined, which is a significant improvement over the 30 mpg you get from the gas model. So while the hybrid does cost about $5,000 more, you'll also get 33% better gas mileage.
Regardless of which version of the CR-V you get, it's got plenty of room in both the front and back seats, and it also offers 37 cubic feet of cargo space when you put the rear seat down. Consumer Reports also commended the CR-V for how easy it is to get in and out of the second row. The only real criticism it had for the CR-V is that the cabin can be a bit loud at times.
Hyundai Tucson
Like the CR-V, the Hyundai Tucson is well-reviewed, and Consumer Reports strongly prefers the hybrid over the gas-only version. For comparison, while the CR-V Hybrid and Tucson Hybrids earned overall scores of 83 and 82, respectively, the gas versions earned scores of 79 and 76. That's partly due to the hybrid's superior fuel economy (38 mpg combined versus 28 mpg combined), but you also get more power and a better overall package. As Consumer Reports put it, "the Tucson Hybrid is a much better SUV than the nonhybrid version."
Also like the CR-V, the Tucson earned praise for its spacious interior and generous cargo space. With the rear seats down, you also get 38.5 cubic feet of cargo space, beating the CR-V. And if you don't like how loud the CR-V is, expect the Tucson Hybrid to also offer a quieter cabin. You just may not love the gear selector, which isn't nearly as intuitive as other column shifters.
Kia Sportage
If the Hyundai Tucson made the list, you had to expect its corporate cousin, the Kia Sportage, to make an appearance. And what do you know, not only is it here, but believe it or not, Consumer Reports also strongly prefers the hybrid. Then again, it's also the MPG champ of the SUVs that have appeared on this list so far, earning an EPA rating of 43 mpg combined. Plus, it's "quicker, quieter" and "has a smoother ride."
It's also about as spacious as compact SUVs get, and with the rear seats down Consumer Reports measured 38 cubic feet of cargo room. That said, it also isn't quite as refined as some of the competition, losing points for both agility and braking, as well as its confusing controls. In addition to a capacitive-touch control panel, the Sportage also uses a rotary shift knob that may take some getting used to.
Subaru Forester
If you ask Consumer Reports, the Subaru Forester is basically a perfect vehicle. It lost points for not being quite as quick as Consumer Reports' testers would prefer, but beyond that, they essentially had zero complaints. With an overall test score of 93, the Forester is the top-rated crossover in its class. That said, it also isn't especially sporty, and the hybrid's EPA rating of 35 mpg combined means it isn't quite as efficient as some of the other hybrids on this list. Meanwhile, the gas version is rated at 29 mpg, and unlike some of its competitors, all-wheel drive comes standard.
You may find the front seat cushion too short if you have longer legs, but as long as that doesn't bother you, you'll get a spacious, comfortable cabin with an equally spacious rear seat. Cargo volume with the rear seats down also came in at 38.5 cubic feet, matching the Hyundai Tucson. Plus, Consumer Reports said it was able to fit four large suitcases in the back with the rear seats still up.
Toyota RAV4
There's a new Toyota RAV4 coming soon, so if you can wait a little while longer, you'll either get a freshly redesigned SUV, or you'll probably end up saving a little extra on the outgoing model. If you go with the 2025 model, you'll definitely feel its age, with its noisy engine and somewhat stiff ride. This is also another situation where Consumer Reports strongly preferred the hybrid. You'll get 39 mpg combined instead of 30, but the hybrid is also quicker and more enjoyable to drive.
But while the RAV4 did score well enough on comfort and space to make this list, it's not the one you'll want to buy if your goal is to pack as much stuff into the back as possible. Consumer Reports only measured 30.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats down, which is a lot less than you'll find in most of its competitors. Still, it's a Toyota, so for a lot of people, that won't matter. Consumer Reports also recommends the plug-in-hybrid version, which includes 42 miles of electric range.
Nissan Rogue
Unless you've rented a car recently, it's probably been a while since you even thought about the Nissan Rogue. But while it still isn't the best-reviewed vehicle in the segment, there's a good chance the current-generation Rogue is also a lot better than you might think. That said, you can't get a hybrid version of the Rogue yet, so you'll have to be OK with the base model's EPA rating of 33 mpg combined. Adding all-wheel drive does drop that rating down to 31 mpg, though.
While the three-cylinder engine may have some vibration issues while idling, the vehicle itself is both spacious and easy to get into and out of. Drop the rear seats, and you'll also get a RAV4-beating 36.5 cubic feet of cargo room. If the price is right, the Rogue may be worth looking at more seriously, especially if you like an SUV with intuitive, easy-to-use controls.
Mazda CX-50
While both SUVs will almost definitely be driven exclusively on the road, you can think of the Mazda CX-50 as the CX-5's chunkier, more adventurous-looking sibling. And you have to admit, it does look pretty darn good. If you go for the base engine, it'll probably feel a little underpowered, but if that's a problem, there's always the turbocharged version with its additional 69 horsepower (nice). That said, if fuel economy is a priority, you may want to look at the 38-mpg CX-50 Hybrid.
Regardless of which version you go with, you get comfortable front seats, a spacious rear seat with doors that Consumer Reports praised for opening especially wide. Drop the rear seats, and you also get a RAV4-beating 34 cubic feet of cargo space, all in a package that's also far better looking than the RAV4. But if you go for the 20-inch wheels, you may find the ride feels a little too stiff for your liking.