FAA Finally Certifies Boeing 737 Max 10 For Commercial Delivery, Bringing The Entire 737 Family Into Service

Each of the 737 Max variants has its purpose. For the 10, being larger means that it can handle a route's passenger traffic in fewer flights, giving it the lowest per seat cost of any single-aisle aircraft, according to Boeing. Functionally, it's a replacement for the old 757, which the aviation sector has been waiting for a long time.

With a 3,100-nautical-mile range, the 10 can cover a broad range of routes; however, this is the shortest range of any 737 Max, which limits its appeal a bit. By contrast, the tiny 7 can go 3,800 nautical miles, which can cover the vast bulk of routes, though it can only carry up to 160 passengers in a two-class configuration. Still, the 7's light weight means it's great for high-altitude or high-temperature airports.

The all-around champions here are the 8 and its very close twin, the 9. You've probably been on one. The former can take up to 180 passengers up to 3,500 nautical miles; the latter can take up to 195 passengers up to 3,300 nautical miles. These two combined have made the 737 Max into Boeing's top seller ever. Getting the 7 and 10 certified adds icing to that cake.

It's a good amount of icing, though, since over 30% of current 737 Max orders are for the 10 variant. Simple Flying reports that Canadian airline WestJet will be the first to get the shiny new planes in early 2027 (provided that Canadian regulators also certify them). Boeing will then fulfill orders, all 1,555 of them, for other customers all over the world. Now all Boeing has to do is get the 777X finally certified.