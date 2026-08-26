Boeing's Smallest 737 Max Variant Finally Achieves FAA Certification After A Decade Of Trying

If at first you don't succeed, try again and fail again, then try again and fail again, but then finally try again and get there. After nearly eight years of whiffing safety tests and watching its larger sibling-variants crash or rip apart, the Boeing 737 Max 7 has finally earned FAA certification. This means the government has deemed the aircraft safe for delivery to customers, who have been waiting a while. The Max 7 is the shortest and smallest variant of the 737 Max family, which has become Boeing's best-selling plane ever. The first models will go to Southwest Airlines, which helped reveal the existence of this variant all the way back in 2013.

It's yet another win for Boeing, which has been on a bit of a streak lately. In July, the plane manufacturer was granted permission to self-certify its own planes again; shortly before that, its FAA-mandated production cap for the 737 was raised to 47 (from a low of 38) per month. Given how bad things were for the company a few years ago, this is a pretty stellar turnaround. The hope, of course, is that its self-proclaimed new focus on safety continues even as production ramps up, across both old models and now the new Max 7. To make sure of that, the FAA says that they'll continue keeping inspectors at Boeing factories for now.