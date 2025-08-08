Boeing 777X Inches Towards Certification With First New Plane Flight In Five Years
Boeing has gotten a new 777X prototype in the air, the fifth of its kind, as the aircraft finally starts gaining some traction in its long-delayed certification process. This is specifically a 777-9, the longer of the two variants at 251 feet. The other four prototypes were all first flown in 2020, so this one has been five years in coming. It's probably not a coincidence that, at the same time, Boeing announced that Cathay Pacific ordered an additional 14 of the aircraft once it's ready for delivery.
When will that delivery date be? Boeing is still hopeful that it will hit its target of 2026, although it should be mentioned that the original target was 2020. In July, the 777X completed its Stage 2B certification (out of a total of five stages), per Simple Flying. That's good news, in that things are moving along. But that also means that it took Boeing five years to get through one and a half stages, with several more to go, and it's trying to start selling the plane next year. Good luck!
The biggest twinjet in the world
The 777-9 is the biggest twinjet airliner in the world, a modernized update to the aging 777. In addition to upgraded avionics and more passenger capacity, it's rocking the General Electric GE9X engine, the largest ever fit to commercial aircraft. That's good for 5% better fuel efficiency and less overall noise. Larger, curved wings add another 5% fuel efficiency. It's a beast, but not a hungry one.
But it has been a temperamental one. Issues with the avionics, Flight Control System, and those big engines have all delayed certification time and again. Then there's been those pesky "uncommanded pitch events," also known as "losing control of the plane." The entire prototype fleet was actually grounded back in August 2024, though the FAA recertified them for testing in January 2025.
Despite the fact that airlines can't take possession of them, the 777X has been selling pretty well. Boeing has received 70 orders for them just in the first half of this year, bringing the total up to 551, not even including the new Cathay Pacific deal. Naturally, tariffs have made deliveries a financially fraught process, so exactly when and how each airline will get them is an open question. Then again, the plane still has to get certified anyway. 2026! Boeing promises.