Boeing 777X Inches Towards Certification With First New Plane Flight In Five Years

Boeing has gotten a new 777X prototype in the air, the fifth of its kind, as the aircraft finally starts gaining some traction in its long-delayed certification process. This is specifically a 777-9, the longer of the two variants at 251 feet. The other four prototypes were all first flown in 2020, so this one has been five years in coming. It's probably not a coincidence that, at the same time, Boeing announced that Cathay Pacific ordered an additional 14 of the aircraft once it's ready for delivery.

When will that delivery date be? Boeing is still hopeful that it will hit its target of 2026, although it should be mentioned that the original target was 2020. In July, the 777X completed its Stage 2B certification (out of a total of five stages), per Simple Flying. That's good news, in that things are moving along. But that also means that it took Boeing five years to get through one and a half stages, with several more to go, and it's trying to start selling the plane next year. Good luck!