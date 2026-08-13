2027 Nissan Kicks Goes Adventuring With Rock Creek Package

Automakers are all hopping on the off-road trend, from Subaru with its Wilderness trim to GMC's AT4 trucks. Nissan's answer is the Rock Creek package, the off-roadiest option set the company offers outside of its Pro4X models, and now the Rock Creek package is making its way to a smaller member of the Nissan family: The baby Kicks.

The Nissan Kicks Rocks — I mean Nissan Kicks Creek Rocks, I mean Nissan Kicks Rock Creek — will be available as a package on the Kicks' middle SV trim, though only on all-wheel-drive vehicles. It gives the Kicks' exterior some shiny red accents and black exterior trim, plus unique wheels, accent lighting, and most importantly, a roof rack that Nissan says is good for 165 pounds of gear. Don't go putting your rooftop tent on it, but it should be good for a Thule full of skis, snowboards, or all the camping gear you don't want to put in the back.