2027 Nissan Kicks Goes Adventuring With Rock Creek Package
Automakers are all hopping on the off-road trend, from Subaru with its Wilderness trim to GMC's AT4 trucks. Nissan's answer is the Rock Creek package, the off-roadiest option set the company offers outside of its Pro4X models, and now the Rock Creek package is making its way to a smaller member of the Nissan family: The baby Kicks.
The Nissan Kicks Rocks — I mean Nissan Kicks Creek Rocks, I mean Nissan Kicks Rock Creek — will be available as a package on the Kicks' middle SV trim, though only on all-wheel-drive vehicles. It gives the Kicks' exterior some shiny red accents and black exterior trim, plus unique wheels, accent lighting, and most importantly, a roof rack that Nissan says is good for 165 pounds of gear. Don't go putting your rooftop tent on it, but it should be good for a Thule full of skis, snowboards, or all the camping gear you don't want to put in the back.
Off-roadier inside and out
Inside, the Kicks Rock Creek matches the exterior's red accents, and it borrows the heated steering wheel from the car's upper SR trim. It also gets heated front seats, heated mirrors, rear heater vents, unique floor mats, and a 360-degree camera. There are mechanical upgrades too, with hill-descent control and an Off-Road drive mode that allows more wheel slip to get through looser terrain. The Kicks already has 8.4 inches of ground clearance, which Nissan says is the most in its class.
The Rock Creek package adds $2,350 to a Kicks SV, bringing the total up to $30,385 after destination and handling fees. That's not nothing, especially for a car that's earned its place in Nissan's lineup based on its low MSRP, but it does make for a pretty package — even if it'll be the priciest package to wear a Kicks badge when it hits dealers in the coming months. Whether it's worth the money is entirely up to you, but I know I'm always a sucker for a good roof rack.