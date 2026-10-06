2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback Will Come Only In $39,740 Loaded Trim, Unlike $30K Nissan Leaf Twin

When Mitsubishi first announced the Eclipse Sportback, its version of the Nissan Leaf, it did so without telling us how much it would cost, so we thought there would be potential for it to be a less expensive alternative to Nissan's EV. Well, it turns out the opposite is true. Sort of.

On Tuesday Mitsubishi announced official pricing for the 2027 Eclipse Sportback, and when the compact electric car goes on sale this month, it'll start at $39,740, including a $1,995 destination charge. That starting price is significantly higher than that of its Nissan Leaf twin, which can be had for as little as $31,565 in its base S+ trim, but of course, the equipment you get for those two prices isn't the same.

No, the Eclipse doesn't come with an eight-grand Mitsu tax – how wild would that be, though? Rather, it's only offering the Eclipse Sportback in one loaded trim, whereas Nissan sells the Leaf in three progressively more expensive trim levels: the base S+, the $35,805 SV+, and the $40,565 Platinum+, the last of which is the equivalent to the Eclipse's sole variant.