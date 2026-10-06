2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback Will Come Only In $39,740 Loaded Trim, Unlike $30K Nissan Leaf Twin
When Mitsubishi first announced the Eclipse Sportback, its version of the Nissan Leaf, it did so without telling us how much it would cost, so we thought there would be potential for it to be a less expensive alternative to Nissan's EV. Well, it turns out the opposite is true. Sort of.
On Tuesday Mitsubishi announced official pricing for the 2027 Eclipse Sportback, and when the compact electric car goes on sale this month, it'll start at $39,740, including a $1,995 destination charge. That starting price is significantly higher than that of its Nissan Leaf twin, which can be had for as little as $31,565 in its base S+ trim, but of course, the equipment you get for those two prices isn't the same.
No, the Eclipse doesn't come with an eight-grand Mitsu tax – how wild would that be, though? Rather, it's only offering the Eclipse Sportback in one loaded trim, whereas Nissan sells the Leaf in three progressively more expensive trim levels: the base S+, the $35,805 SV+, and the $40,565 Platinum+, the last of which is the equivalent to the Eclipse's sole variant.
More money, more range?
The one-trim Eclipse Sportback will presumably lean closer to the latter (we don't have full details on the Mitsubishi's specs and features yet), but it locks some features behind its single optional extra, the $2,600 Technology Package. This bundles in a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a hands-free power liftgate, roof rails, and a panoramic sunroof with two-section electrochromic dimming. Notably, all four of those things are standard with the Platinum+ Leaf, which would cost less than a Tech Pack-equipped Eclipse Sportback by precisely $1,775.
More in-depth details and driving impressions on Mitsubishi's "new" EV will have to wait, but both the Leaf and the Eclipse Sportback use a 75-kWh battery and a single front-axle motor making 214 horsepower. Mitsubishi is currently quoting "up to" 282 miles of range, whereas the Nissan gets 303 miles in S+ form, 288 miles as the SV+, and 259 miles if you buy the Platinum+. Assuming the Mitsubishi really is more comparable to the latter, perhaps the Mitsu Tax here is paying for that extra 23 miles.