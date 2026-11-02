These 4 Gas Discounts Can Fill The Void Kroger Left In Your Heart

Saving money on gas and groceries is an everyday struggle, but if you're lucky enough to get both at the same location, hurrah! One less place on that list, though, is Kroger, whose store-branded credit card lost its automatic discounts at the pump. This stemmed from Kroger and U.S. Bank parting ways.

To quote an old proverb: "When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers." In this case, the stomped-on grass is credit card holders. As for the elephants, U.S. Bank, the now-former issuer of its Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard, switched to a cash-back Visa, and Kroger is now bedfellows with First Bank & Trust, yet confusingly did not file a post-divorce name change for its rewards credit card.

Cardholders of the U.S. Bank version previously received 2% cash back when shopping at Kroger, 1% elsewhere, and 5% on their first $3,000 spent through mobile wallet purchases. The biggest prize, however, was the automatic 5-cent-per-gallon discount at Kroger gas stations. First-year cardholders, and those who spent $6,000 a year on the card, got 25 cents off instead when redeeming fuel points. But poof, that's gone now. No more real-time card discounts. Granted, the 5 cents off was a credit card-only bonus, and although Kroger's store program also changed, fuel discounts at Kroger aren't completely off the table. You just have to be a bit more clever to earn them.

Because U.S. Bank-Kroger Mastercard holders need to apply for the new First Bank & Trust-Kroger ones, they risk carrying two credit cards. But there are other ways to save money on gas so you don't need either one.