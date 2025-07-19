What Is Top Tier Gasoline And What Additives Are In It?

Many drivers will opt for high octane fuel hoping to clean out their engine and improve performance. However, paying extra for high octane gasoline isn't really going to get you cleaner fuel. If what you really want is a fuel that leaves fewer carbon deposits behind in the engine, then you're looking for Top Tier gasoline.

This isn't quite the same as the premium fuel grade you'll find at most gas stations. Top Tier gasoline is a fuel standard that includes several additives developed by Audi, BMW, Chrysler, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen in 2004. The additives included in Top Tier fuel offer several advantages over regular gas, such as keeping your engine cleaner, improving your fuel efficiency, and increasing the lifespan of your engine components.

While it may take a little effort to find Top Tier gasoline, it's actually available at more places than you might think — in fact, well over 50 brands carry Top Tier gas. All you have to do is check for the Top Tier logo on the gas pump.