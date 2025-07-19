What Is Top Tier Gasoline And What Additives Are In It?
Many drivers will opt for high octane fuel hoping to clean out their engine and improve performance. However, paying extra for high octane gasoline isn't really going to get you cleaner fuel. If what you really want is a fuel that leaves fewer carbon deposits behind in the engine, then you're looking for Top Tier gasoline.
This isn't quite the same as the premium fuel grade you'll find at most gas stations. Top Tier gasoline is a fuel standard that includes several additives developed by Audi, BMW, Chrysler, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen in 2004. The additives included in Top Tier fuel offer several advantages over regular gas, such as keeping your engine cleaner, improving your fuel efficiency, and increasing the lifespan of your engine components.
While it may take a little effort to find Top Tier gasoline, it's actually available at more places than you might think — in fact, well over 50 brands carry Top Tier gas. All you have to do is check for the Top Tier logo on the gas pump.
What is Top Tier gas and why is it good for your engine?
In the 1990s, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed Tier I emission regulations to lower the amount of deposits left behind by regular fuel. By 1995, the EPA had established standards for the minimum level of detergent to be added to gasoline, but many automakers — including GM, Audi, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and more — felt they could do better. These companies set about establishing an even stricter standard for how much detergent additive should be mixed in to minimize the engine deposits, and soon Top Tier gas was born.
How much cleaner is Top Tier gas? According to a study by AAA, Top Tier fuels are on average 19 times cleaner than regular fuel. To research this, AAA went to southern Texas, filled cars with Top Tier and non-Top Tier gasoline, and put them in a lab that simulated 4,000 miles of driving before inspecting the engines for deposits. Regular fuel left about 660 milligrams of carbon deposits, whereas Top Tier left as little as 34 milligrams.
The additives in Top Tier gas can even clean out the deposits on a dirty engine. While the formula varies from supplier to supplier, many include polyetheramines (PEAs) and polyisobutylene (PBI) compounds, alongside corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, and carrier fluids. These additives work together to keep your engine running smoothly and reduce maintenance down the road, so keep your eyes peeled for the Top Tier logo the next time you need to fill up.