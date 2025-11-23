These Rewards Programs Could Actually Save You Money On Gas

Gas prices have gone up and down a lot recently. Frankly, they haven't gone down enough for us in years — just look at the most expensive states for gas. But the good news is that if you're paying full price for gas, you're paying too much. There are a ton of companies out there that are willing to throw gas discounts at you to get your business. And we're not just talking about gas stations.

Stores like Walmart and Costco are getting into the act and offering steep discounts. Credit card companies offer cash back rewards on gas, too. Then there are apps like Upside that exist just to get you cash back on gas and other things. The world is your oyster if you're looking for gas that is slightly cheaper than current retail prices.

But don't count out the rewards programs offered by gas stations directly. They can offer some pretty good discounts, as well. We found seven in particular that offer decent savings: 7-Eleven, Shell, Circle K, Speedway, ExxonMobil, BP, and Chevron/Texaco. But the best strategy is just to sign up for as many of these programs as you can. That way you don't have to drive across town to get to a specific gas station — that would be using up gas to get discounted gas. And you might think about signing up for non-rewards apps, like GasBuddy, that will point you to the cheapest gas in your neighborhood. There are plenty of options, and all you need is a smartphone.