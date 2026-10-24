New Bentley Supersports Convertible Will Carry On A Silly Yet Awesome Legacy

I think that one of the coolest cars of the 2000s is the first-generation Bentley Continental Supersports. The British automaker took its big GT coupe and made it as rowdy as possible, packing in some surprising lightweighting measures and incredible Piëch-era engineering changes. There was an Supersports version of the second-generation Continental as well, and both models were offered in convertible guise, a silly and incongruous but fully awesome proposition.

Bentley removed the rear seats for the Supersports coupes, but the convertibles kept in the small back seat — especially fun on the first-gen car, which was available with the carbon-fiber bucket seats from the Bugatti Veyron up front. Going for the convertible lessened the Supersports' weight savings (and was a bit less sporty in general due to the nature of droptops), and it took a certain kind of buyer to find it appealing.

Now we know Bentley will be continuing on this ridiculous and amazing tradition with the new Supersports, and it'll be the wildest one yet. The fourth-generation Supersports coupe is Bentley's lightest car in 85 years and the first rear-wheel-drive Conti since the '90s, and by far its sportiest offering ever. If you want a big luxurious convertible that's also dynamically inclined and exciting to drive, the new Bentley Supersports convertible will be your only real option.