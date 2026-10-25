Porsche Expands 'Do Not Drive' Recall For Performance Models With Center-Lock Wheels That Could Fall Off

The recalls have really been flowing lately, and not always from the automakers you might expect (Ahem, Ford.) In truly rare form, Germany's crown jewel Porsche expanded a 2024 recall to include an additional 548 of its highest-performing cars, because their center-lock wheels might fall off. What sounds like a movie plotline to take out some of the wealthy elite is actually an unfortunate supplier defect, as the NHTSA Recall Report states.

The latest batch of Porsches involved in this recall include the 2024 911 Turbo (13 cars), 2024 911 S/T (39 cars), 2024 911 GT3 RS (41 cars), 2024 911 GT3 (50 cars), 2024 718 Spyder RS (70 cars), 2024 718 Cayman GT4 RS (73 cars), 2024 911 Turbo S (94 cars), and 2024 911 GTS (168 cars). Porsche says owners of these cars should not drive them until a Porsche dealer has checked the center-lock wheel fastening system and replaced any out-of-specification parts.

Porsche

The original recall issued almost exactly three years ago on October 28, 2024, included 1,851 2024 911 Turbos and 718 GT4 RS and Spyder RS models, so now a total of 2,399 cars are affected. 100% of those cars included in the first recall were estimated to be affected by the fault, but just 1.4% of the cars included in the new recall are expected to be affected.