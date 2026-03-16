GM Recalls A Few Cars Of Almost Every Model It Makes Because The Owner's Manuals Didn't Download
Though Ford is the undisputed recall king, another American automotive giant issued a sweeping recall recently that involves 40 of its models. General Motors is recalling 5,482 2025 to 2027 model-year Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, and GMCs because their radios may not have been set to the correct status to download the electronic owner's manual during production, so their owners have no manual to refer to for safe operation. This omission means the cars do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, which specifies owner's manual requirements.
According to the NHTSA Recall Report, General Motors will reset the vehicle radio, which will facilitate automatic download of the electronic owner's manual in order to remedy the issue. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 13, but concerned owners may input their VIN into the NHTSA recall search tool to determine if their vehicle is affected by the recall.
The list of affected models is long
The issue was caused when the affected units were shipped from GM's manufacturing plant without being placed into transport mode, and an employee submitted a report to GM's Speak Up For Safety program after finding the issue may exist in vehicles manufactured at other facilities, too. Fortunately GM is unaware of any injuries or deaths caused by the mistake, but it's pretty important for owners to have access to their car's manual, especially in modern feature-laden cars. Visit the NHTSA website for more information.
This recall affects the following models:
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21 2026 Buick Envisions
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68 2026 Buick Enclaves
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209 2026 Cadillac Vistiqs
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175 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQLs
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161 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQs
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50 2025 Cadillac Optiqs
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7 2026 Cadillac Optiqs
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10 2026 Cadillac CT5s
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65 2026 Cadillac Lyriqs
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72 2026 Cadillac Escalades
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48 2026 Cadillac Escalade ESVs
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7 2026 Chevrolet Blazer EVs
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117 2027 Chevrolet Bolts
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12 2026 Chevrolet Colorados
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11 2025 Chevrolet Colorados
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6 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Convertibles
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2 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Coupes
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3 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible E-Rays
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445 Chevrolet Equinoxes
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1 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EVs
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17 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EVs
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2 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s
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7 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500s
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195 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s
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1,136 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EVs
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91 2026 Chevrolet Suburban 1500s
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149 2026 Chevrolet Tahoes
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299 2026 Chevrolet Traverses
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69 2026 GMC Acadias
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4 2026 GMC Canyons
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8 2025 GMC Canyons
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155 2026 GMC Hummer EVs
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90 2026 GMC Hummer EV Pickups
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1 2026 GMC Sierra 3500
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2 2026 GMC Sierra 2500s
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118 2026 GMC Sierra 1500s
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1,313 2026 GMC Sierra EVs
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177 2026 GMC Terrains
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1 2026 GMC Yukons
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58 2026 GMC Yukon XLs