GM Recalls A Few Cars Of Almost Every Model It Makes Because The Owner's Manuals Didn't Download

Though Ford is the undisputed recall king, another American automotive giant issued a sweeping recall recently that involves 40 of its models. General Motors is recalling 5,482 2025 to 2027 model-year Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, and GMCs because their radios may not have been set to the correct status to download the electronic owner's manual during production, so their owners have no manual to refer to for safe operation. This omission means the cars do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, which specifies owner's manual requirements.

According to the NHTSA Recall Report, General Motors will reset the vehicle radio, which will facilitate automatic download of the electronic owner's manual in order to remedy the issue. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 13, but concerned owners may input their VIN into the NHTSA recall search tool to determine if their vehicle is affected by the recall.