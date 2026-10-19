Hyundai Recalls 95,000 Genesis G80s Because Their Seats Might Catch Fire, And There's No Fix Yet

If you own a 2015-to-2017 Hyundai Genesis or a 2017-to-2020 Genesis G80, Hyundai recommends parking your car outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures because its electric seat motors may light the whole car on fire. While this might not be quite as strange as the time Hyundai recalled silver Genesis G90s because their paint triggered the car's collision-prevention radar sensors, it's still a strange one.

Hyundai says the precursor to the conflagration is "an external impact with sufficient force" which may damage the switch assembly, causing displacement or misalignment of some internal components, which can cause the switch to jam and continuously operate the motor even when the car is off. This may cause the motor to overheat, thereby increasing the risk of a fire while driving or while parked. Simply put, if something has whacked your seat adjustment controls hard enough, the switch may jam leading to an overheated seat motor that catches fire whether the car is on or off.

The Korean automaker believes the issue afflicts 51,644 Hyundai Genesises (Geneses?) and 39,978 Genesis G80s that are equipped with non-memory power seats, and only about 1% of the 94,622 cars are believed to have the defect.