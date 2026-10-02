Land Rover Issues Recalls For One (1) Range Rover Sport That Could Shut Off With No Warning

The defect that caused the recall of the single Range Rover Sport is a potentially deformed circuit board within the car's Powertrain Control Module or PCM, which according to the NHTSA Recall Report, "can result in various effects including engine stall without prior warning." That is bad. The recall report says the PCM supplier found a small number of modules that were identified as having "anomalous production parameters," leading to an investigation that found four affected cars already made it to customers. No explanation is offered as to why only one of the four affected Range Rover Sports in customer possession is included in the recall, but that one owner will have their car's PCM replaced for free.

The 1,073 cars with pre-cracked rear subframes include 2024-to-2026 model year Range Rover Sport SVs, and Land Rover estimates 100% of the recalled cars suffer from the defect according to the NHTSA recall report. This issue involves some confirmed cases of Range Rover Sport SVs that left the factory with visible cracks in their rear subframes, and a handful of other cases that could neither be confirmed nor denied due to production system storage errors. It's not entirely clear how these cracks will affect the cars, but JLR is going to inspect them and replace the subframe in models that have the cracks, free of charge, or through a reimbursement plan. Dealers will be notified next week, and owners will be notified on November 20. Check the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to see if your car is affected by any open recalls.