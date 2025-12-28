In The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, Getting Lost Is The Best Part Of The Drive

The day I picked up the GT Silver Metallic Cayman GT4 RS I'd be driving for the next week, I missed no fewer than five turns. While I am a New Jersey/New York native, anyone from here will tell you that between the roadwork and traffic, it's best to throw on your navigation if you want to get where you're going, even if you know the roads well. I was all set to plug in my phone and use Apple CarPlay. The issue is, though, that the only way to screen mirror a phone to a 718 is by using a USB-A port. I, being a person who lives in the year of our lord 2025, do not have a USB-A cable anymore, so I resorted to the car's standard onboard navigation system, shown through the car's tiny 7-inch infotainment screen. If you're wondering how that went, well... like I said, I got lost five times.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

While hunting for the Lincoln Tunnel in Midtown Manhattan and I-95 North once I was in New Jersey, it proved to be a rather brutal affair between the deafening intake noise of the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the rock-hard suspension and my constant missed turns. But my destination was worth more than the price of admission: Bear Mountain and Harriman State Park, about 50 miles north of The City. Yes, I know Los Angeles has better roads — better roads by miles, even — but if you live in the same area I do, you know that this is just about as good as it gets. And on a weekday (I may or may not have played hooky from work to put 200 miles on this car in a single Monday), the roads are tremendously quiet.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Do you know what wasn't quiet, even for a second? That flat-six borrowed from the 911 GT3. It howled from its 800-rpm idle speed all the way to its 9,000-rpm redline. It's almost shrill in the way it wails, and if I had spent any more time in the car, earplugs may have been a necessity — especially if there was more highway driving in order, as engine speeds remain very high at highway speeds. Luckily, there wasn't, as Harriman is full of some of the most lovely roads you'll ever find, with tree-lined twists and turns past mountains and lakes alike. Oh, and there are plenty of long straights mixed in, so I was really about to wring out all 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque on tap while going up and down the seven gears of the lightning-quick PDK gearbox with ease. Porsche says the car can lay down 3.2-second 0-60 times, but I don't believe it. My ass tells me this is a sub-3.0-second car, and I trust my ass... even if the standard full bucket seats made it fall asleep just a little bit.