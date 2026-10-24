7 Reasons The Death Of The Sedan Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

Jalopnik readers tell automakers to make more sedans, yet despite the obvious enthusiast demand, it felt for a while like the traditional four-door car was destined for a niche fate like station wagons and landline telephones. But something funny has happened on the way to the sedan's funeral: Americans are buying them again.

They never really stopped, of course. Nobody considers the Camry and the Accord to be endangered species, but on the other hand, we have other manufacturers abandoning the segment completely. Sales figures from 2026 have shown interest in sedans on the uptick across multiple brands and price ranges. The crossoverfication of the market will likely continue, but perhaps reports of the sedan's inevitable demise have been overstated.

This shift is obviously welcome, but today we're going to dig into what may be behind it, what's going on with SUVs, and whether the year's lift in sales is an anomalous blip or the beginning of a sedan resurgence.