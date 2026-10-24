7 Reasons The Death Of The Sedan Has Been Greatly Exaggerated
Jalopnik readers tell automakers to make more sedans, yet despite the obvious enthusiast demand, it felt for a while like the traditional four-door car was destined for a niche fate like station wagons and landline telephones. But something funny has happened on the way to the sedan's funeral: Americans are buying them again.
They never really stopped, of course. Nobody considers the Camry and the Accord to be endangered species, but on the other hand, we have other manufacturers abandoning the segment completely. Sales figures from 2026 have shown interest in sedans on the uptick across multiple brands and price ranges. The crossoverfication of the market will likely continue, but perhaps reports of the sedan's inevitable demise have been overstated.
This shift is obviously welcome, but today we're going to dig into what may be behind it, what's going on with SUVs, and whether the year's lift in sales is an anomalous blip or the beginning of a sedan resurgence.
Sedan sales are actually growing again
For a minute there, it felt like every bit of automotive news about the American sedan market was about another model being discontinued, a factory switching over to SUV production, or an automaker explaining why nobody wants a regular car anymore. Sales figures for the first nine months of 2026 tell a different story, however. The Toyota Camry sold 260,684 units through September, up 11.2% over the same period in 2025. The Honda Accord was up even more, with a 32.7% increase. What about down market? The Corolla was up 8.4% and the Civic by 5.4%. These aren't obscure enthusiast darlings. They were once the bread and butter of the entire car market, now showing some momentum again.
These numbers are interesting, but they wouldn't necessarily mean a whole lot in isolation. If you take Honda as an example, though, passenger cars in general were up by 16.5% through September, while trucks and SUVs were essentially flat, actually declining by 0.3%. It's almost like sedans are poised to make a comeback. But why?
SUVs are pricing buyers out
One of the big reasons why sedans may be gaining traction again has nothing to do with sedans. Conventional wisdom has long held that Americans were willing to pay extra for the privilege of sitting really high in traffic. But a market where the cheapest new full-sized SUVs start at more than $60,000, combined with an economic crunch that has become hard to ignore, is making SUV math look more and more unappealing.
Kelley Blue Book data helps show just how stark the choice has become. Looking at transaction prices, the cost of a new compact car has been $27,977 on average. To step up into a compact SUV, that average jumps to $37,614. For a mid-size SUV, it's $50,630. We aren't talking about full-sized SUVs that dramatically increase seating and cargo capacity for that money, so buyers are paying that sort of premium for a vehicle configuration that's potentially very similar.
Cars actually asked Hyundai about this, and the brand confirmed that affordability was driving this shift, with fuel economy and the overall perception of value playing roles as well. So, while a sedan may sit lower and offer a bit less space inside, it's also delivering a lower price tag and better gas mileage without asking anyone to give up a trunk and a proper back seat.
Gas prices are shining a light on fuel economy
We've suggested before that the answer to balancing your budget with high gas prices is a Costco date night. However, with fuel prices remaining stubbornly high, the efficiency gap between sedans and SUVs may be really starting to mean something to drivers.
This isn't just anecdotal speculation based on the local news interviewing the grumpiest looking people at the gas pump either. A 2026 Cox Automotive study found that the high price of gas was indeed influencing consumers' next vehicle purchase, and when asked about this year's rising sales for the Accord and Civic, Honda echoed Hyundai's sentiment about a combination of fuel efficiency and value.
Obviously, there are plenty of SUVs with decent enough fuel economy, so buying a sedan isn't the only way to take the sting out of filling up –- electric ones are a thing, too -– but sedans do maintain a significant efficiency advantage over otherwise comparable taller vehicles, and rising fuel costs are just one more reason for people to think twice before continuing their SUV buying habits. And so, the sedan didn't become more economical in 2026, but the economics of driving have gotten harder to ignore.
Remaining sedan drivers aren't eager to defect
If car segments were companies and Big SUV Enterprises was trying to steal the last of the market from Sedans, Inc., peeling away the remaining loyalists would be quite the challenge indeed. It's one thing to persuade someone who has spent the last decade or more living the SUV life that they should downsize into a form factor that's been on the decline for a generation at this point. It's entirely another to convince a sedan driver who has eschewed SUV and crossover temptation this long to change now.
A YouGov study showed that trends in vehicle type over time have quantifiably brought SUVs and crossovers to the top of the heap, represented by 41% of respondents and leaving the rest to be divided by sedans, trucks, hatchbacks, coupes, and minivans (plus station wagons holding up heroically at 1%). It's that remaining 59% where things are actually kind of interesting. Because while 46% of sedan owners plan to buy another sedan, that doesn't mean that SUVs and crossovers get to automatically pick up the defectors. Perhaps some wagons deserve more love before the next study comes out?
It's not just Toyota and Honda
It'd be easy enough to look at the improving sedan sales from brands like Toyota and Honda and conclude that people just have a soft spot for a couple of familiar nameplates. But the numbers suggest that there's something happening more broadly here, and it isn't just confined to affordable family cars from Japan.
Hyundai Elantra sales were up by more than 10% through September of 2026, and the Kia K5 grew by 15%. Mazda saw a gain of over 30% for the sedan version of the Mazda3 in the same time period. You get the idea.
Move upmarket a bit, and you see a similar story. The BMW 3 Series was up 37.3% through the September timeframe, and the Lexus IS jumped 51.7%. These are premium sedans competing with premium SUVs within their own lineups, and yet, still they're doing just fine.
Still, this rising tide isn't lifting all boats. Nissan's passenger car sales are down by about 25% year over year, and while BMW is seeing success with the 3-Series, its overall passenger car performance is about flat. Not all passenger cars are sedans, of course, and the comeback certainly isn't universal. But with gains across multiple brands, price brackets, and countries of origin, it's hard to dismiss the trend as just a few old favorites having a good year.
Automakers are reconsidering their SUV-only strategies
If there's one company that felt like the standard bearer for the SUV takeover, it's Ford. The company helped kick the whole thing off with the first Explorer in 1991 and candidly announcing the end of its production of non-Mustang passenger cars in 2018. Other manufacturers followed similar paths to a sometimes lesser degree, seemingly confident that America had forever lost its appetite for sedans.
More than six years have passed since the end of the Taurus and Fusion, but sedans aren't extinct yet, and even Ford's leadership seems like it may be wavering in its sense of SUV and crossover superiority. Ford CEO Jim Farley might have even said the quiet part out loud, as reported by Headlight.News at the Detroit Auto Show, indicating that Ford's shift away from sedans might have had less to do with customer preferences than with profit margins. "It's not that there isn't a market there. It's just we couldn't find a way to compete and be profitable," Farley said. Indeed.
Meanwhile, you've got a new Nissan Skyline in the form of a returning Infiniti Q50, and so, maybe anything is on the table. Ford hasn't committed to bringing back the Fusion or Taurus, of course, but the fact that manufacturers are even entertaining decisions they once seemed so certain about suggests that sedans may have a future after all.
The sedan never needed to beat the SUV to survive
It's tempting to look at the recent uptick in sedan sales and imagine an automotive market that's swinging back toward some version of its former self, when ordinary cars were the norm and SUVs were something you bought because you wanted one, and not because it was the default. The good news is that sedans don't have to reclaim their old market share to remain a viable thing that you can buy if you want to, and many of the best sports sedans of all time continue to have contemporary models available that you can buy new. In fact, there's a case to be made that perhaps a shrinking number of available sedans may be helping to raise the standard for the ones that are left. After all, if a manufacturer wants to go after a narrow segment, it doesn't hurt to come up with something like the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing every once in a while.
Maybe that's what a sustainable future for the sedan looks like. Not every automaker needs a half-dozen four-doors in slightly different sizes and styling, and not every car buyer needs to participate in a return to form to keep the segment alive. Perhaps what the market has needed all this time was just fewer, better cars.