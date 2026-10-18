The Answer To Balancing Your Budget With High Gas Prices Is A Costco Date Night

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Life is expensive and only getting more so with each passing day. It's like you're always stuck in second gear. Your job's a joke, you're broke, etcetera. Recently, my favorite way to turn a day around, spend some time with my loving spouse, and not deplete my wallet is to drive to the nearest Costco. No matter what state you're in (geographically, financially, or emotionally), the Costco food court can be a shining beacon of anti-inflationary eating, as you walk in and grab a glorious quarter-pound tube of meat smushed into a moist white bread envelope for just one dollar and fifty cents. That's not all, though, as the Costco Hot Dog also comes with a refillable container for Coca-Cola products.

I know Costco isn't the fanciest dining option in town, nor the healthiest, and the atmosphere is lacking, but for this little cash outlay it's rare that I can even beat this on a price-per-unit-of-enjoyment by cooking at home. I just checked Walmart, and a pack of Ball Park bun-size beef franks is $6.11 per pound, meaning a pound of Costco hot dogs is not only cheaper, but comes with four sodas, four buns, and free condiments. Just about the only meal you can make at home for less is the all-time cheap meal, a pack of Maruchan ramen, which runs the same $1.50 for three servings (no drink, no condiments).

In a world where simple restaurant sandwiches are seemingly $15 now, and lunch for two can run close to fifty bucks, this is a cheap and easy way to get out of the house and enjoy some food. Three bucks for two people to eat is unbeatable. Toss in a slice of pizza (a meal in itself) to split, and you're still under $5.50. And thankfully, Costco has less expensive gasoline than the competition, so you can use your hot dog fill-up as an excuse to get some top-quality petroleum distillate.