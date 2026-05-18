Sedans Poised To Make A Comeback Thanks To Gas Prices, Young People And 'SUV Fatigue'

I wanted to kick off this Monday Morning Edition with that elusive tidbit: some good news. The Detroit Free Press brings glad tidings to the weary hearts of car enthusiast everywhere who are sick of seeing the same old walls-of-metal style SUVs everywhere; the sedan is poised to make a comeback. That's right. The body style American automakers have rejected whole cloth is on the rise, and there's a lot of different reasons for it. Expensive models, gas prices, and the younger generation viewing SUVs the way stations wagons were viewed by Gen X, or minivans by Millennials, as old people cars, according to the Freep:

"I do think there's become kind of, an SUV fatigue I'd call it, that everyone is experiencing from consumers to car designers to rental agencies," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars. "There's a group of people looking just to not look like everyone else. A sedan offers that — which is funny because they were considered boring and now they are cool." Many auto industry observers point to the younger generation as holding the keys to the sedan's future as the SUV becomes "your father's Oldsmobile" in their eyes. Take the study from Escalent's EVForward 2025 Teenagers DeepDive released in February 2026. It surveyed more than 1,000 teenagers ages 14 to 19 to understand their attitudes toward vehicles. When we asked what vehicle they imagine driving in the future, 51% said a sedan, 31% chose an SUV and 14% a truck.

I just love that The Youth think SUVs are uncool. Finally, something that the younger generation is dead on the money correct about. The Freep pointed out that there were 130 sedan models for sale across brands in 2016. That number just stands at 50 today. Should an automaker re-enter the sedan market, there's plenty of room to make a splash with a cool new model. The average cost of a new car also factors into the picture; the average cost of a compact car is around $27,590 while a compact sedan costs $37,514. That trend continues up the size ladder. Add in staggering gas prices, and you have an America ready to bring the car back, especially as automakers can easily scale up or down on flexible EV platforms.

Good thing domestic automakers have a bevy of cars to choose from in their stable. What? You're telling me they pretty much all made the short-sighted decision to exclusively build SUVs, trucks and crossovers? It's not just the gas prices that are recalling the 1970s.