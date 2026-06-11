Make More Sedans, Our Readers Tell These Automakers

Body-on-frame SUVs are great if you want to go rock crawling or tow a train. Crossovers offer good visibility and higher hip points that make them easy to get in and out. Wagons and hatchbacks are incredibly practical for their size. But dang it, sometimes you just want a good, old-fashioned sedan. Especially now that electric vehicles have gone mainstream. It's not our fault that, all else being equal, the laws of fluid dynamics reward a low, sleek sedan with better range than a tall, wide family hauler. Bring back the sedans!

Thankfully, even though sedans aren't nearly as popular as they were before everything got crossover'd, the U.S. isn't completely devoid of sedans. The Toyota Corolla is cheap and reliable. The Honda Civic's a little more premium. The Hyundai Elantra's not only great in general, but you can also get a sporty version that might make you reconsider paying more for a Civic Type R. Even Cadillac will still sell you a sport sedan. But why settle for what we have? We need more sedans.

And on Tuesday, we asked you to name names. Which automakers need to give us more sedans? Let's take a look at some of the most popular comments and find out. Also, everyone who went with "all of them" is getting skipped. They aren't wrong. It's just a little too obvious.