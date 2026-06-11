Make More Sedans, Our Readers Tell These Automakers
Body-on-frame SUVs are great if you want to go rock crawling or tow a train. Crossovers offer good visibility and higher hip points that make them easy to get in and out. Wagons and hatchbacks are incredibly practical for their size. But dang it, sometimes you just want a good, old-fashioned sedan. Especially now that electric vehicles have gone mainstream. It's not our fault that, all else being equal, the laws of fluid dynamics reward a low, sleek sedan with better range than a tall, wide family hauler. Bring back the sedans!
Thankfully, even though sedans aren't nearly as popular as they were before everything got crossover'd, the U.S. isn't completely devoid of sedans. The Toyota Corolla is cheap and reliable. The Honda Civic's a little more premium. The Hyundai Elantra's not only great in general, but you can also get a sporty version that might make you reconsider paying more for a Civic Type R. Even Cadillac will still sell you a sport sedan. But why settle for what we have? We need more sedans.
And on Tuesday, we asked you to name names. Which automakers need to give us more sedans? Let's take a look at some of the most popular comments and find out. Also, everyone who went with "all of them" is getting skipped. They aren't wrong. It's just a little too obvious.
Ford
Ford for sure, then Mazda. Despite the complaints Ford would get, a 4-door Mustang with a V8 (and a new interior) would be gold. The EZ-6 (or whatever it is) would be a fantastic Kia Stinger-like new Mazda hatchback.
Suggested by: Jason Little
Mazda
In the era of the sedan, facing the rise of minivans and SUVs, Mazda gave us the Miata. A roadster no one realized we needed.
If Mazda could capture the same "what made sedans great" and bring out a playful Protege or 323 GTX spiritual relaunch and a big sedan like the 929 to be large, powerful, and quiet, designed to eat up miles.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Rivian
Rivian. They would be the perfect alternative for someone who wants an EV sedan but doesn't want to buy a Tesla because...reasons.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
Buick
We know that the CT5/Blackwing will live another generation, and it's confirmed that Chevy and Buick will have to their own variants to ameliorate the costs.
Buick has everything it needs to bring back the Regal, not just in a family sedan form, but off-the-shelf components that will easily bring back the Grand National. The heart of the GNs was always a turbo V-6 and the engine from the CT4 Blackwing, as well as the transmission and chassis, are too good to just let die without at least one more update.
They can also (one can dream) bring back wagon version as well. The old Regal TourX was the darling of many automotive journalists, yet was criminally underrated by the buying public and overshadowed by the Outback. There's a small reemergence of sporty wagons from the Germans and while Buick isn't in the same level, the fact that Mercedes still makes the E450 All-Terrain and sells every last one (albeit limited,) and that BMW is trying to re-enter the wagon market with the M5 tells me there's at least a business case.
Finally, with the flexibility of the Alpha 2 platform, there is no doubt they can engineer a larger version of this, install the upcoming 5.7L V-8 and revive the Roadmaster nameplate. It'll be a niche product, but what better way for Buick to announce a return to its enthusiast past?
(A new GNX/Riviera/Wildcat, yeah yeah.)
Suggested by: LarriveeC05
The Big Three
GM, Ford, and Chrysler. They've ceded the entry level market to the foreign companies. By ceding the entry level market they also ceded later sales. If a you person wants an entry level care they go to Honda, Toyota, Kia, etc. Where do you think they'll go for their 2nd and 3rd cars? Short sightedness is strong with these three.
Suggested by: stan
Saab
SAAB. Come back! We miss you!!
Suggested by: MMOSB
Pagani
Pagani. It doesn't seem to matter how much we actually want sedans the industry seems to be sending them the way of the dodo so why not have them sent out with something wild and I don't think any company could do that better than Pagani.
Suggested by: Cluck
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi
Bring back the real Lancer and Galant.
Base trim all the way up to Evo/ VR4 trim. Do it
Suggested by: JaredOfLondon
Ford but differently
Ford. But not a 4-door Mustang. Modern Panther platform. Body on Frame. RWD.
Suggested by: Mark H
Saturn
A Saturn sedan for us poors. Great mpg, plastic panels, super cheap to keep on the road.
Suggested by: brian b