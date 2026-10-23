Honda Is Getting In On The Body-On-Frame Truck Game With Mitsubishi's Help

The Honda Ridgeline is a great pickup — perhaps the best truck on the market for buyers who are honest with themselves about what they do with their trucks — but it does lack some of the rough-and-tumble attitude certain buyers in certain markets could be looking for. That could explain why Honda has officially turned to Mitsubishi for help in that area. The automaker will sell its first body-on-frame pickup truck in 2028, a rebadged version of Mitsubishi's Triton, in an effort to fend off rivals from China.

We first told you this was a possibility earlier this month, but the two Japanese automakers made the deal official this week, with Honda saying it would sell its version of Mitsubishi's one-ton, ladder-frame pickup primarily in Southeast Asia, according to Automotive News. Honda says this new truck will have a design distinct enough to differentiate it from the Triton.

It marks the first fruit born of a 2024 deal inked between Honda and Mitsubishi. Nissan, a partial owner of Mitsubishi, also has some interest in the deal, the extent of which hasn't been announced yet. It's sort of the latest chapter of the Honda-Nissan tie-up that never was. Back in 2024, the two companies were going to merge and it all fell apart at the last moment. Now, "The three companies will continue to deepen their strategic partnership," according to AutoNews. On Mitsubishi's side, it adds much-needed volume for the platform that is set to underpin the relaunched and redesigned Pajero/Montero SUV that is slated to arrive in the coming months.