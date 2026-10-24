Are You Keeping An Old Car On The Road Because New Cars Are Too Expensive?

The average American can't afford a new car. The average new car transaction price has recently ballooned to an all-time high of nearly $52,000 at a time when most consumers don't have $1,000 in savings. Jobs are down, wages are down, the value of the dollar is down, and prices are way up. With utilities, insurance, groceries, and gasoline prices exploding this year, most of us haven't got, as my Grandfather would frequently say, a pot to p*ss in or a window to throw it out.

How are Americans coping with an affordability and savings crisis? Many of us are foregoing a new car purchase, with new car sales down 3.6% from last year. The decrease in new car sales matches up with an increase in the average age of a registered passenger car on the road today, getting older than it ever has been, reaching a bonkers 14 and a half years.

It's worth noting that while the average age of cars on the road is going up, and cost is a big part of that, it is a testament to the longevity and durability of vehicles in the modern era. If you bought something in 2012, you probably got something worth hanging on to. It's modern enough to be comfortable and efficient, but it's likely relatively easy to work on, maintain, and keep alive. And it's good to keep in mind that a car from 2012 is the average, meaning about half of the population is driving something older than that.

Whether you can afford a new car or not, are you shopping for one right now? Or do you plan to keep your older car on the road as long as it lasts? Maybe, like me, there's just nothing on the new car market that has captured your interest enough to be worth the monthly payment. Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on new-car purchases versus keeping old cars alive, and we'll discuss it. Then, I'll pick a few of my favorite responses to recap for everyone else next week.