The Cross-Section Of $108,000 Cars Is Vast And Strange

I drive a hell of a lot of cars. It's the nature of the beast when it comes to this job. This year alone, I've driven 46 different vehicles, and they've come with a wide range of pricetags. At the low end, you've got a $16,900 mint 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser I drove courtesy of Vantage Auto in New Jersey, and on the other end of the spectrum, I spent a long weekend with the $450,549 Lamborghini Temerario. Vehicle prices are shockingly varied, but as it turns out, one very specific price carries some incredibly strange and distinct vehicles within it.

Over the past couple of months, I've driven three cars that cost $108,000 and change, and the three of them couldn't be more different: the GMC Hummer EV SUV 3X, the BMW M2 CS, and the Infiniti QX80 Sport. There's no other world in which these three cars would ever be compared, yet when it comes to price, they couldn't be closer. Between the top end and low end, just $115 separates them. I'm fascinated.

Full disclosure: GMC, BMW and Infiniti all lent me these vehicles fully juiced up to do with as I pleased for a week.