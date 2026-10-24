Why Most Cars Won't Be Able To Last 300,000 Miles

New cars are better than ever. They are quicker, safer, more efficient, and loaded with enough technology to make Marty McFly's DeLorean feel like a tin can. On top of all that, a new car is packed with that intoxicating off-gassing scent known as new-car smell. However, that smell will eventually fade, and despite all of the advances in engineering, manufacturing, materials, and design, getting a new car to last for 300,000 miles is harder than you think.

Of course, 300,000 miles is no small feat. As recently as the 1980s, many automakers still used analog five-digit odometers in their cars. In other words, even the people building them didn't make six-figure mileage a priority. Cars built today are expected to last 100,000 miles easily. That is one reason why owners are holding onto cars longer than ever. The average car in the U.S. is 12.8 years old. So, you would think that even 300,000 miles should be reasonably attainable. But there is more standing in your way than you may expect. For one thing, it will take you a very long time to get there.

As of 2024, the average light-duty passenger vehicle with a short wheelbase traveled 10,812 miles per year. At that rate, it would take nearly 28 years to reach 300,000 miles. That is a long time to be dodging potholes and distracted drivers. However, time is just one reason why most cars will never see 300,000 miles on the odometer.