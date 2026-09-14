These Race Car Safety Innovations Now Make Your Daily Driver Safer

The first piece of equipment is perhaps the most basic on this list: the rearview mirror. It came from the Indy 500 in 1911, its first recorded use. Before drivers could simply, well, look in a mirror, mechanics sat with drivers to not only monitor the cars' systems but also look behind them to keep an eye on the action. Ray Harroun, that year's winner (who started at P22) didn't have anybody to ride with him, so he cut a piece of mirror and placed it above his dash. Such a concept sounds so obvious — why wouldn't someone use a shiny thing that reflects what's going on behind them — but we can all thank Harroun for doing so first, and being able to tell what's going on at our six while cruising down the road.

Then, disc brakes as we know them today first appeared on Jaguar's C-Type race car at the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans. Their unmatched resistance to fade under high-heat proved their worth in this legendary endurance race, and within years, they started appearing on street-going vehicles for better and more reliable stopping power. The 1955 Citroen DS was the first car to come with disc brakes as standard. Interestingly, going back in time even further to 1921, Duesenberg claims the title as first introducing four-wheel hydraulic brakes from racing into its passenger cars.

Similarly, a lot of innovations in tire design and compound has come from motorsport. Tread patterns for evacuating water in wet conditions, compounds that can maintain grip during prolonged periods of high heat, and even kevlar linings to prevent damage in rally racing have become commonplace in modern passenger vehicle tires.