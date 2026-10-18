We Spied The Facelifted Santa Fe That Will Be Hyundai's First Range-Extender Hybrid

The body of the updated Santa Fe remains basically the same, though there may be some slight tweaks to the fender insert treatment. Up front, it'll get a similar treatment to the new Tucson, with tall blade-like running lights at the edges of the nose, an almost-full-width light bar running between them, and headlights hidden in small pods. It probably won't have as prominent of a grille, and it looks like the front bumper is chunkier and a little simpler. It has a similar taillight treatment at the rear, and while you can't see it, there should be a light bar running across the tailgate.

You obviously can't tell from these photos, but the Santa Fe will get Hyundai Motor Group's new Pleos Connect infotainment system, which will be part of a major overhaul of its dashboard and center console. (It's already leaked, as you can see above.) A large center touchscreen will be paired with a slim gauge display in front of the driver, and there are more physical controls present.

We won't have to wait long to see the facelifted Santa Fe, as Hyundai says it will be unveiled in the first half of 2027. A reveal at the New York Auto Show in April seems like a safe bet, as Hyundai loves showing off new product there. HMG has already confirmed that the Genesis GV70 will be getting an EREV powertrain, as will Kia's upcoming body-on-frame pickup, and the setup will surely be brought to a host of other models.