We Spied The Facelifted Santa Fe That Will Be Hyundai's First Range-Extender Hybrid
The fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe was a massive shock when it was unveiled in 2023, with a fantastically boxy design that was unlike any prior Santa Fe (and really unlike any other Hyundai). It didn't go on sale until 2024, but Hyundai is already preparing a facelift for its third-best-selling model. On Thursday, as I was standing outside my local pet store chatting with a stranger about the Lamborghini Revuelto press car I have right now, a pair of camouflaged Santa Fe prototypes drove by, and I was luckily quick enough to snap some photos for your viewing pleasure.
One minor detail on these prototypes is actually quite a big deal: Both SUVs have a fuel filler door on the passenger-side rear quarter panel, which means they're both fitted with the range-extender hybrid powertrain that Hyundai has confirmed will be coming to the facelifted Santa Fe. The EREV model will apparently have a total range of 600 miles, with a pair of electric motors providing propulsion and some sort of gas motor acting as a generator.
It's still boxy
The body of the updated Santa Fe remains basically the same, though there may be some slight tweaks to the fender insert treatment. Up front, it'll get a similar treatment to the new Tucson, with tall blade-like running lights at the edges of the nose, an almost-full-width light bar running between them, and headlights hidden in small pods. It probably won't have as prominent of a grille, and it looks like the front bumper is chunkier and a little simpler. It has a similar taillight treatment at the rear, and while you can't see it, there should be a light bar running across the tailgate.
You obviously can't tell from these photos, but the Santa Fe will get Hyundai Motor Group's new Pleos Connect infotainment system, which will be part of a major overhaul of its dashboard and center console. (It's already leaked, as you can see above.) A large center touchscreen will be paired with a slim gauge display in front of the driver, and there are more physical controls present.
We won't have to wait long to see the facelifted Santa Fe, as Hyundai says it will be unveiled in the first half of 2027. A reveal at the New York Auto Show in April seems like a safe bet, as Hyundai loves showing off new product there. HMG has already confirmed that the Genesis GV70 will be getting an EREV powertrain, as will Kia's upcoming body-on-frame pickup, and the setup will surely be brought to a host of other models.