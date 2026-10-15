Porsche Mission S Concept Envisions A Driver-Focused Future Without Any Distracting Displays

Porsche unveiled the Mission S concept in New York City on Thursday, a "forward-looking vision model" that previewing its new design identity and a new mid-engine supercar that will sit above the 911 in the lineup. The German automaker is hoping that timeless design and returning to its driving-focused route will carve a path to a financially successful future. The upcoming production supercar won't be built in a limited run, but will be part of the regular Porsche lineup that's available to customers.

The Mission S is more of a statement of intent than a typical concept car. From the exterior bodywork to the interior's layout and materials, it would be easy to mistake this machine for an actual production supercar sitting on display at an auto show. That said, Porsche didn't elaborate on what kind of engine was sitting in the compartment behind the driver (though all signs point to it using a flat-8 engine with some sort of hybrid system).

Porsche

In the press release, Porsche Chairman and CEO Dr. Michael Leiters said, "The Mission S provides a glimpse of the ideas and design features that will shape Porsche in the coming years. At the same time, the Mission S represents a mid-engined super sports car platform positioned above the 911 – not as a one-off hypercar, but as a permanent and versatile addition to our customer offering."