7 Horror Movies With Homicidal Cars And Trucks To Add To Your Halloween Watch List

It's that time of year again. Temperatures are dropping in the northern hemisphere, the leaves are falling off the trees, and RVers are breaking out their four-season campers to prepare for what is shaping up to be a hectic El Niño winter. You can also find all your fall favorites, from PSLs to those Oreos with the orange filling that definitely tastes different than the normal filling. But all of that fall coziness is technically just performative autumn if you don't balance it out with the appropriate number of scary movies to make your skin crawl.

Here at Jalopnik, we don't settle for just any old horror movies, either. No, we like to keep things on theme 365 days a year, and that's why our October is going to be packed to the brim with the many delightful scary movies that feature cars and trucks as central antagonists, frightening foes, and ruthless killers. There might be more of them than you would have guessed, and they range from all-time classics to so brutally corny that you can't help but love them.

In the run-up to Halloween, you'll find my TV tuned to films like Stephen King's "Maximum Overdrive," John Carpenter's "Christine," and Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof." There are honestly so many horror movies that center around road vehicles, though, that it can be hard to pick a favorite. What killer car movies are you most excited about watching and rewatching this Halloween? We all know what Rivian is watching this year, seeing the brand's annual Halloween mode beautifully recreate Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters.