Rivian's Annual Halloween Mode Goes Ghostbusters With Officially Licensed Movie Sounds, Games, And A Spooky Voice Assistant

Unfortunately for the few Ghostbusters fans still young enough to drive, Halloween mode won't transform their R1S into the Ecto-R1. Owners will, however, get the option to enjoy a Ghostbusters-themed driving experience if they want. Open the in-vehicle app while parked, and you'll have the option to choose one of several theme packs — Ecto-1, Proton Pack, Slimer, Ghost Trap, Peter Venkman, or Random — that play their own LED light shows and officially licensed sounds, as well as changing the sound the car makes when it locks or unlocks.

Continuing the theme, Rivian says its voice assistant "picks up a distinctively eerie tone for the season" and can be used to activate light shows. And while they aren't playable while driving, the update adds two seasonal games that can be played from the infotainment screen. The release also says "key visual cues stay active" while driving, but it isn't clear on what those are exactly. Oh, and there's a Trick-or-Treat mode that starts a light show and plays the "Ghostbusters" theme.

Sure, it's completely unnecessary, but who cares? No one's forcing anyone to use the mode if they don't want to, and it seems like the kind of thing the grandkids will love. Heck, depending on the kid, it might be the coolest thing they've ever seen. Children are, after all, easily impressed, and anything with flashing lights and fun sounds is sure to be a hit. That probably changes at some point, but it's not like I have any idea how old they are when it happens. Twelve, maybe?

Even if you don't own a Rivian, you may also enjoy the ad that goes along with the Halloween update's release. It features Bill Murray, the actor who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" more than 40 years ago.