What Are Four-Season Campers And When Do They Make Sense?

Life is not a highway. For one thing, there are speed bumps along the way, and even the occasional pothole. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the ride, and one of the best ways to do so is with a recreational vehicle (RV). Without getting into the weeds about the different RV classifications, the focus of this story will be vehicle usage. So, RV in this case will encompass everything advocated by the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the market's leading trade group. This includes the overarching main categories of motorhomes and towables, plus all of the distinctive types in between.

Why so many variations, anyway? The RVIA pegs RVs as a wheels-and-homestead combo, but a temporary one. "RVs are not housing," the RVIA explains. Well, there are plenty of vanlife-type folks who beg to differ, and as these kei campers show, one size does not fit all. Travel styles, camping preference, budget, and road trip buddies come into play. Solo nomads who stay put for an extended period won't have the same needs as a family with furballs embarking on a seasonal trip. Regardless, their mobile lodging needs to be equipped for the elements, whatever they may be, inside and out. While not a need-to-have for everyone, a four-season RV will make sense for those wanting the year-round, whenever-wherever flexibility that an an all-season rig can provide.

Before we get too far, however, we should probably find out — is there really such a thing as a four-season RV? Officially, no. Despite the seemingly countless categories of RV types, according to RVShare, there is no industry standard as to what constitutes an all-season road warrior. However, you can certainly buy one or retrofit what you already own.