Desperate For Cheaper Alternatives, Bolivian Farmer Turns Plastic Waste Into Fuel For Tractors

As the entirety of the world continues to be crippled by a dwindling oil supply thanks to the great decision making happening in Washington, D.C., desperate times are calling for desperate and innovative measures. Already the state of Texas called a "statewide disaster" over diesel prices, which allowed truckers to fill up with dyed fuels and home heating oil. In Bolivia, Reuters reports that one farmer has turned a plentiful oil-made product into fuel to run his tractors for the upcoming growth season in the southern hemisphere.

Prices for diesel in the South American country of Bolivia, which currently imports about 95% of its diesel product, now sits at 18 bolivianos, or $1.54 per liter (roughly $6.00 a gallon). The inflationary "wartime" price, a byproduct of the Iran war, is making farming extremely expensive in both the northern and southern hemispheres as one wraps up the harvest season while the other is preparing for its growth season.

Eston Machaca, a Bolivian farmer in the Bolivian Altiplano found a way to help make it more affordable, for now. He's used a plant in Ancocala, about 22 miles from La Paz, to transform materials into more affordable fuel via pyrolysis. Pyrolysis heats materials to high temperatures in an oxygen-starved environment, which then decomposes them into combustible gases. From there, the product can be further distilled and refined into usable fuel for vehicles. For the more visually inclined, YouTuber Garage 54 has two interesting videos making his own quite rudimentary pyrolysis distilling machine, with another video that shows his team creating a final distilling process that made a usable fuel they tested on an old Lada. He made fuel from tires and it worked, quite well.