Trump Sanctions Leave Cubans Waiting Months Via App For A Measly 5 Gallons Of Gas

What Americans have considered a gas crisis truly holds no candle to the situation currently devastating Cuba. The country, known for roads full of old American classics, is struggling to keep the country running with less than half of its normal oil supply. If there is any fuel on the nation's island, Cubans have waited in line to get the gas not just physically, but via app. And the reward for their months of patience isn't even a full tank.

President Trump implemented sanctions against Cuba back in January that ensured the placement of tariffs on any products of any country that worked with Cuba in delivering oil. His reasoning? The president and his administration claim the country is a threat to American national security because of its relationships with China and Russia. More, Cuban officials believe its part of Trump's tactics to strongarm nations into changing political leadership, i.e. the types of moves he made in Venezuela as well as Iran.

According to the AP, just this week, while addressing new sanctions from the US Treasury Department on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, as well as people close to Castro's son and grandson, Trump said that the US would be "handling the situation" in Cuba after they've finished operations in Iran. Lucky, in some ways, for Cuba, the operations in Iran don't appear to be ending anytime soon. But the statement gives way to what Cuba could expect in the near future.