Texas Declares 'Statewide Disaster' Over Diesel Prices, Allows Truckers To Fill Up With Home Heating Oil

While Abbott's proclamation here could theoretically make fuel cheaper for truckers, it's not really his move to make. Diesel is regulated not at the state level, but by the federal Clean Air Act — an act that Abbott asked EPA administrator Lee Zeldin for a waiver from in a separate letter. Abbot specifically asked Zeldin for clearance on sulfur content in roadgoing diesel, which the EPA caps at 15 parts per million (a number that many colder states also limit home heating oil to). In Texas, home heating oil can reach 4,000 parts per million of sulfur.

Even if Abbott gets his exemption from Zeldin, though, there's still the IRS's control over taxation to be considered. Home heating oil is dyed red to show that it hasn't been taxed as a roadgoing fuel, and while the Trump administration has considered waiving diesel taxes, the White House and IRS have yet to take any actual action on the topic. Such tax relief has happened before, in the Covid era, but not since, and might not help bring down prices anyway.

Currently, it seems that Abbott's proclamation doesn't actually amount to much — state authorities may not be enforcing laws around filling your truck up with "dyed diesel," but the EPA and IRS laws around it remain in place. Perhaps Texas' queries to the federal government will see some relief, but that hasn't yet happened. For now, Abbott doesn't seem to have a comprehensive plan to address the "statewide disaster" he declared.