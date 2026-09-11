'Free Speech Absolutist' Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Documentary Filmmaker For Being Too Mean To Him

History will remember Elon Musk as a horrible person, but at least for now, he enjoys the praise and admiration of his followers. He also benefits from the general public still buying into the image he's crafted as an innovative tech entrepreneur and passionate advocate for free speech. That image may be about to take a serious hit in October, though, as Bleecker Street plans to release a documentary that explores who Musk really is. Apparently, it isn't exactly flattering. And per the Hollywood Reporter, Elon's response has been to threaten legal action. Of course.

"Musk" is almost four hours long and premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier last Tuesday. It's also slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on October 16, and will begin streaming on HBO next year. Elon reportedly has yet to actually see the documentary, but his attorney has already sent production an angry letter. From the Hollywood Reporter:

The letter — confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter — focuses on what Spiro says is an insinuation in the film that Musk used his Starlink satellites to somehow influence the 2024 presidential election to boost Donald Trump. "You are on notice, before release, that the insinuation is false, that the material refuting it is public, and that you chose not to be told the rest," Spiro wrote Jigsaw Productions on Sept. 3. Musk's former partner Ashley St. Clair claims in the film that Musk told her before the election that he was going to "unleash the anomaly in the matrix," and that he has "10,000 lasers in space." Spiro notes that "Starlink was not connected to vote tabulation. Election officials in multiple states, independent cybersecurity researchers, and fact-checkers publicly refuted the Starlink vote-rigging claim in November 2024, and nothing since has revived it." The attorney added, "Defamation does not require an express accusation."

The letter ends with the statement, "We therefore have no choice but to put you on formal legal notice regarding your upcoming 'piece' and to reserve all rights. Our door is open if you decide to check your facts with the people who know them. If not, we will proceed accordingly."