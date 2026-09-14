Which Automotive Figure Would You Watch A 6-Hour Documentary About?

The filmmaker who gave us "Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room" and "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" is about to release a new documentary about Elon Musk that should be pretty interesting. Supposedly, director Alex Gibney began working on the documentary back in 2022 and was almost done with it when Elon decided to jump into politics and throw hundreds of millions of dollars at the presidential election.

Instead of releasing the documentary he'd originally planned and starting on a part two, Gibney kept filming. And by the time he felt like he'd covered everything, the final product was reportedly six hours long. Gibney then cut it down even further to a more palatable not-quite-four hours. Once it starts streaming on HBO, that won't be as much of an issue, but when "Musk" hits theaters next month, it still threatens to be a real bladder buster.