Which Automotive Figure Would You Watch A 6-Hour Documentary About?
The filmmaker who gave us "Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room" and "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" is about to release a new documentary about Elon Musk that should be pretty interesting. Supposedly, director Alex Gibney began working on the documentary back in 2022 and was almost done with it when Elon decided to jump into politics and throw hundreds of millions of dollars at the presidential election.
Instead of releasing the documentary he'd originally planned and starting on a part two, Gibney kept filming. And by the time he felt like he'd covered everything, the final product was reportedly six hours long. Gibney then cut it down even further to a more palatable not-quite-four hours. Once it starts streaming on HBO, that won't be as much of an issue, but when "Musk" hits theaters next month, it still threatens to be a real bladder buster.
Elon's worth at least six hours
As much as Elon Musk sucks as a person, and as much as I hate long movies, I have to admit Elon's a rare example of someone whose story probably justifies the full six-hour treatment. Even four hours would be a stretch for me in theaters, but I bet from the comfort of my own apartment, I'd be willing to watch a documentary that ran even longer. And not just because I'm still mad about the decade of self-driving car lies.
But Elon Musk can't be the only person in the industry who's worth a six-hour documentary. There have to be other automotive figures — alive or dead — who deserve a good deep dive into their lives. So if you were going to sit down and watch a truly long documentary about someone in the car world, who would it be? Let us know your pick down in the comments.