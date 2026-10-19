4 Reasons Why Cars Might Smell Like Rotten Eggs

Unfortunately, the most expensive answer to a rotten egg smell in the car is also the most common. For the uninitiated, catalytic converters live within the exhaust system, and they were introduced in the 1970s as a way of reducing exhaust emissions. A catalytic converter essentially works by converting harmful gases, which would otherwise simply be emitted from the exhaust, into less-harmful substances. Over time, however, the catalytic converter can become clogged, and at this point, it's likely it will begin to overheat.

There are several ways to tell if a catalytic converter is clogged, but one of the first things a driver might notice if this happens is a rotten egg smell from the tail end of the exhaust. The issue in detail is that a clogged catalytic converter can not efficiently convert hydrogen sulfide into odorless sulfur dioxide as it normally would. Therefore, it's that unfiltered hydrogen sulfide that causes the sulfur smell, and it's a possible sign that a bill for a new catalytic converter could be on the way. These bills can also vary wildly. Depending on the vehicle, a universal-fit converter can cost around $200 to $300, while a direct-fit replacement built for a specific model and year could run owners up in excess of $2,000, and that's even before labor costs have been accounted for.

Other signs of a failing catalytic converter include an illuminated check-engine light, usually linked to a P0420 code, and a change in performance. Reduced acceleration and reduced fuel efficiency due to increased backpressure could indicate an issue, and a combination of these problems is probably all the evidence a DIYer would need to start suspecting their catalytic converter is crying out for help.