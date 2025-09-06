How To Tell If Your Catalytic Converter Is Clogged (Before It's Too Late)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The catalytic converter is a non-serviceable part that can last well beyond 100,000 miles; or, in some cases, the entire life of the vehicle, provided the engine receives proper care. Inside the cat converter (or simply "cat") is a honeycomb structure of precious metals, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium, which is the target of thieves and is why cat converter theft continues to make headlines. Those metals convert toxic exhaust gases, such as carbon monoxide, lead, and nitrogen dioxide, into much safer carbon dioxide and water, helping lower emissions at the tailpipe.

However, the catalytic converter can get clogged after many years of use and abuse. The most noticeable symptoms include hard starting, mediocre acceleration, engine misfires, lackluster fuel economy, failed emissions tests, and an illuminated check engine light accompanied by P0420 or P0430 error codes. Another symptom is a sulfuric exhaust smell or a strong aroma of rotten eggs, which may indicate that the cats are clogged or are chemically degrading.

The good news is that a clogged catalytic converter does not necessarily mean that the catalysts are going bad. The bad news is that clogged cats will cause more exhaust backpressure, which will hinder engine performance and eventually lead to overheating and other costly damage. It's why you need to address a bad or clogged catalytic converter ASAP before it causes more problems later on.