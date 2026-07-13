How Bridgestone Tires Got Its Name From A Japanese Founder's Surname Flip

Instead of simply going for Ishibashi Tires or something like that, he opted to give the company an English name, to, as one might have already guessed, give it an easier go selling in foreign markets. "Ishi," literally translated, is Japanese for stone, while "bashi" means bridge. The reason he flipped the two words that make up his surname is almost comically simple: He simply did not like the sound of "Stonebridge," and hence, Bridgestone Tire Co. was founded in 1931.

Bridgestone's tire expertise grew as it detoured into producing tires for the country's military vehicles during WWII, and as Japan's car industry took over the world in the years that followed — every car needs at least four tires, after all. In those later years, it took advantage of its very un-Japanese name and expanded to the west, culminating in it acquiring Firestone in 1988 – an American company founded in 1900 and the original tire supplier for Ford (which you'll never see on a Ford again) when it brought out the Model T. Not a bad get for a former sock maker who made one smart branding call almost 100 years ago. No one can know for sure, of course, but something tells me things would've been different if the company had been called Ishibashi Tires instead.