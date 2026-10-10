BMW M5 Is Getting A Snoutier, Toothier Neue Klasse Facelift

This M5 has BMW's typical camouflage wrap and some fake panels applied, but there's still a lot we can see. Its headlights have become more slit-like and angular, with the whole front end getting more of a shark nose shape. Instead of the 3 Series' front end that has no real kidneys, it looks like the 5 Series' headlights will connect to a more prominent kidney shape, though there's no cooling vents needed in them, with a small slit below instead. (The current M5 already only has tiny vents in its kidney grilles). It's more of a snout-y, traditionally BMW grille design than what the current 5 Series has.

The front bumper is toothier and more technical, and it looks like it'll give the M5 a much more agreeable face than the kinda pudgy current model. Changes along the sides will probably amount to new side skirts and wheel designs, and around back the taillights have new graphics and the rear bumper and diffusers will be reshaped, but it's not as big of a departure as the front end. Inside, it'll get a total overhaul to align with the Neue Klasse cars, as we've seen from earlier spy shots.

We expect the facelifted 5 Series to debut at some point in 2027, with the M5 likely to closely follow the reveal of the standard models, if it isn't shown at the same time.