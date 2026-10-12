These Countries Actually Sell Gas That Costs Less Than $2 A Gallon

Ah, $2 gas. That's a distant memory for American motorists. In fact, gas sat below $2 a gallon in the U.S. in 2004, although averages did get pretty close again in 2020. Supply constraints during the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the situation with Iran, and by extension the Strait of Hormuz, have all contributed to taking that near-$2-per-gallon price we saw in 2020 and swelling it to the latest reported average of $4.65, according to Global Petrol Prices.

Interestingly though, despite the aforementioned bad news in the world of oil, which are global issues rather than U.S.-exclusive matters, there are still no fewer than 8 countries out there paying less for gas — far less, in some cases — than $2 per gallon. We've covered why gas prices vary so much across the country, but the story is different on a global scale.

Those 8 countries, in order from cheapest to most expensive gas, are Libya, Iran, Venezuela, Angola, Kuwait, Algeria, Turkmenistan, and Egypt. Respective prices per gallon as of October 5th, 2026 are $0.088, $0.108, $0.132, $1.237, $1.284, $1.323, $1.621, and $1.738. That's right: while Jalopnik readers are having to think about budgeting differently to afford current gas prices, those in Libya are paying just $0.088 per gallon, almost 53 times less than those in the U.S.