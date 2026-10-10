6 Hellcat Hemi V8s Ranked From Least To Most Ridiculous Horsepower

The original 1500 TRX was Ram's answer to the Ford Raptor. Ram may or may not have intended for its three-letter name to roll off the tongue as T-Rex, i.e., a dinosaur bigger than a raptor, but they have at the very least leaned into the premise since, including giving the Ram 1500 TRX an anti-raptor, pro-dinosaur-cannibalism Easter egg under the hood.

The truck arrived for 2021. To put this in the context of Hellcat evolution, this was after the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the same year as the Hellcat Durango, so right in the thick of FCA's experimentation with putting Hellcat motors in places you might not expect a Hellcat motor to be. This version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 made 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, paired with a manually shiftable eight-speed automatic.

Ram estimated that its new truck would go 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and do the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds. Car and Driver would later put it through its paces in the real world and determined that the TRX was actually significantly faster than that; they got to 60 in 3.7 seconds and through the quarter mile in 12.3. If somehow you feel like this doesn't quite meet your fast truck needs, don't worry. They took another shot at it a few years later, and we'll get to that one in a minute. But first, the Hellcat that started it all.