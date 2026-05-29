A New V8 Dodge Charger Hellcat Is Coming Because Nothing That Popular Ever Truly Dies

After making a big fuss over the supposed end of the V8 muscle car and watching sales of its new electric muscle car absolutely eat horse doodoo, Dodge is apparently bringing back the Hemi-powered Charger Hellcat.

At parent company Stellantis' investor day event last Thursday, the company took media behind the curtain inside its design dome (imagine the Thunderdome, except it's just people in blazers sketching minivans), showing a total of 20 future vehicles. For reference, this is just a fraction of the 60 new models planned to release by 2030 as part of the conglomerate's $70 billion turnaround.

Among the planned cars shown was a "next-generation Dodge Charger ... confirmed to be getting a Hellcat engine," per the Detroit Free Press. Freep says the SRT-badged Charger Hellcat had a "new, aggressive hood scoop and front end" plus an extremely tall, Superbird-style rear wing. Behind that new front end is said to be a supercharged Hemi V8 putting out more than 700 hp.