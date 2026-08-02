The Alaska Highway Was Built Across 1,500 Miles Of Wilderness In 8 Months In 1942

It may not look like it on most maps you're familiar with, but Alaska is quite far away from the rest of the States it is United with. Alaska is so far away, in fact, that the United States and Canada had to work together to build a 1,500-mile highway connecting the Last Frontier with the rest of the civilized world. The Alaska Highway, stretching from Delta Junction, Alaska, to Dawson Creek, British Columbia — still another 695 miles' drive north of the nearest border crossing to the lower 48.

The United States first proposed a highway route through Canada to Alaska in the 1920s, but our northern neighbors initially balked. Building the highway would be expensive, and there was little to be gained by connecting the sparsely populated American territory (it would not become a state until 1959) with the sparsely populated Yukon Territory and British Columbia. When the 1930s devolved into the Great Depression, Canada decided it was correct to pass on the project. But the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 put a renewed interest in it, as the highway became a critical route to deliver supplies and provide defense.

We're going to build a road, and America's going to pay for it. Canada agreed to let the U.S. build the road, so long as it was given over to Canadian control after the war ended. Just a few months after the bombs dropped, construction began. Over 10,000 American soldiers were deployed and entire trains full of construction equipment arrived. On the one hand this was a case of humans dominating nature forcefully and rapidly, but on the other it's such a breathtaking engineering feat, like the rest of the Pan American Highway, that it's hard to feel anything but awe.