Here's What Everyone Is Driving On The 2026 Alcan 5000

It takes a special kind of enthusiast to want to take on the adventure of the Alcan 5000. This is a several-thousand-mile drive across some of the most remote parts of Canada and Alaska, across some pretty serious sections of road that spend much of the year buried under a blanket of snow and ice. Each of us has prepared for this adventure in a different way, buying or building a wide variety of automobiles to run. We're a couple of days into this journey and we haven't really gotten to the hard part of the trip yet, but I wanted to show you exactly what level of car is on this trip so you might be able to prepare for your own Alcan adventure in the coming years.

The next winter rally is in two years, which requires a whole other level of preparation for ridiculous sub-zero temperatures. I'm not sure I want to subject myself, or my car, to that level of cold. The next summer rally is coming in 2030, so you have plenty of time to get prepared for another event with similar weather to the one I'm on right now. You know, assuming the oceans haven't boiled off, America hasn't decided to go to war with Canada, and humanity hasn't starved itself to extinction by then.

You might be surprised to find out that this rally doesn't require quite the level of prep that you have in mind. Certainly you might want a bit of ride height, a certain level of sidewall, and some semblance of decent fuel economy to make your adventure a little easier. Here's a rundown of what everyone has brought along, and what I think makes a great Alcan 5000 rally car.