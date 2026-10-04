Consumer Reports Says Buyers Are Overpaying For These 10 New Cars

While it seems like people are done paying over sticker price for new cars, the grim market realities of the post-pandemic supply chain crunch didn't fully go away; they simply shifted and evolved. Consumer Reports has identified plenty of vehicles from the 2026 model year that are still selling above their MSRP. There are some niche picks that speak to enthusiasts (like the Toyota GR86) or appeal to people fed up with buying gasoline (like the Nissan Leaf). But the organization's "Worst Deals on New Cars Right Now" roundup is mostly comprised of relatively straightforward or even bargain-minded choices.

Paying over sticker for some shiny enthusiast-bait is one thing. But getting squeezed for extra dollars when you're trying to put yourself into a base model Trailblazer to get yourself to work and the kids to school? That stings. Consumer Reports doesn't claim to know exactly why each of these cars is selling over sticker, but the publication does mention that it routinely sees "low-priced vehicles, special-edition sports cars, and front-drive SUVs" among the models going for above MSRP. Looking at the list below, that tracks; cheap transportation and anonymous crossovers make up most of the exaples, with the GR86 standing out as the one that's the most enthusiast-friendly.

To be clear, these aren't on par with the worst dealer markups we saw in 2021. Instead, these are cars that you may or may not want, but almost certainly don't need to be paying extra for the privilege of buying. Maybe that means sitting tight and waiting for the 2027 lineup – or just choosing a different generic egg-shaped crossover that doesn't have the gall to command a premium despite disappearing anonymously into the mall parking lot the second you walk away.