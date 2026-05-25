These Cars Are The Poster Children For 'Mediocre Is Worse Than Bad', According To Our Readers
As expensive as cars are, it makes sense that most people just want one that works and won't break. Design, driving dynamics, and new technology don't really matter when you just need something that gets you where you need to go. However, as anyone who's learned the hard way that they don't enjoy camping can tell you, subsisting only on what you absolutely need is no way to live. Even paleolithic hunter-gatherer societies made art and added unnecessary decorations to otherwise basic tools.
Why is why I would argue the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV is great, whether you like the styling or not. Mercedes is taking risks and trying new things, and that will always be better than an automaker that plays it safe and refuses to take any risks. Disagree with that take all you want, but you have to admit, the cars enthusiasts love the most make no attempt to keep everyone happy. They just happen to make us happy.
Whether you're more into the Subaru WRX STI or the Dodge Viper, it's easy to name cars we love even though no everyone agrees. The other side of the coin, however, is a little more difficult. So I turned to you, our dear readers, asking for the cars that are the opposite of the Viper — cars that are so mediocre, so perfectly tailored to avoid offending anyone, that even adding something you didn't like would have at least made them more interesting. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Hondota Camcord
Current generation mid size Japanese sedans. You used to be able to get a Camry with a 300hp V6 now it is a pick between what hybrid four cylinder you want. You used to be able to get an Accord with a 2.0T and a 6-speed manual, now you have a choice between the 1.5T from the Civic with an auto or a hybrid. The Altima hasn't been exciting since the early 2000's and currently is available only with a naturally aspirated 2.5 I4 making a whopping 188hp and backed by a CVT.
Suggested by: klone121
Chevrolet Equinox
I'm going to say a couple Chevys. Equinox & Traverse.
Suggested by: RC350F
Toyota Corolla Cross
If I understand the question correctly, we're not talking about bad cars per se. We're talking about underwhelming cars with no personality, identity, or anything to make them special. They may be perfectly cromulent vehicles; just... meh.
In that case I'd nominate the Toyota Corolla Cross. There is nothing wrong with this vehicle. It's functional, and being a Toyota probably well-made. It's just bland. It's the warm oatmeal of cars. There's nothing memorable about it. You won't point it out on the street. It won't garner a enthusiast following. It's just a mediocre tool.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Tesla Model 3
I'd say Teslas in general. Not because they were mediocre when they came out- far from it, they were groundbreaking- but because the lack of meaningful updates has allowed them to descend to mediocrity.
Like, who gets excited about a model 3? Or an S? Or one of those weird bubble SUVs they build? And the cybertruuuuuuukkkk just provokes disappointed rage, like seeing an AI generated meme from someone who should know better.
The fact that they released these amazing vehicles and then just let them rot and descend to mediocrity is worse than, say, Vinfast releasing utter garbage as their first vehicle. Because Vinfast can improve, but everything we've seen from Tesla says "we literally do not care about our cars or the people who drive them- we are a meme stock and that's what matters to us."
Suggested by: Buckfiddious
Volkswagen ID4
Volkswagen ID.4.
Inherently, absolutely nothing is objectively wrong with it. It really is a competent, albeit generic, compact crossover that blends into the background. And because of that, it has 716 days of supply on dealer lots.
There simply are better choices, even though it's really not a bad choice. There are more fun EVs for same price, or longer range EVs for the the same price, or EVs that do enough of what the ID.4 does for a little cheaper. It's caught in between with no big reason to buy.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Hyundai Venue
Limiting to cars that are still in production.
The Hyundai Venue.
The only notable thing about it is that it's the cheapest car currently for sale in the US. Other then that, it's very much a mediocre car. The styling isn't offensively bad or good. It's small but not to the point that it's really uncomfortable for everyone. Everything about it is acceptable but not good or exciting.
I can't remember the last time I've actually seen one on the road, which is a strange position for the 'cheapest new car for sale in the US' to be. I legitimately think that if Hyundai cancelled the Venue and brought over the Casper/Inster, which is smaller and slower, the Casper/Inster would sell substantially better than the Venue even on the US market, just because it would stand out more and be more memorable.
Suggested by: Connor Paull
Nissan Rogue
I had the "pleasure" of renting a Nissan Rogue Sport a few years back. It was not particularly quick nor efficient nor spacious, its ride, handling, and road manners left much to be desired (though I'd attribute those traits to the mismatched tires), and the CVT did a poor job of mimicking a stepped transmission (unless you find lurching and slipping gears a desirable trait). It was surprisingly competent at light off-roading, however, which led me to the conclusion: this car was clearly engineered for neglected and dirt roads of developing countries.
Suggested by: Vincent Ledesma
Dodge Journey
Dodge Avenger,Chrysler 200,Jeep Compass,Dodge Journey. I believe are all built on same platform and are just horrible vehicles.Terrible driving experience,unreliable,lousy fuel economy,and did I say UNRELIABLE.The only reason someone buys one of these is because they are desperate or have a terrible credit score.Good luck finding the electrical problem once they start and if you do fix it the transmission will break or the dash will light up with a multitude of codes because one of the tone rings on the wheel hub rusted away.At least you will have time to realize what a mistake you made buying one of these while you wait on the side of the road because it stalls 4 days a week but mysteriously restarts after a 10 minute break.I won't even talk about the rust or exhaust leaks.
Suggested by: Bruno
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4. Reliable, yes. But mediocre in just about every other way: loud, coarse engine, boring dynamics, cheap feeling, plasticky interior. They sell because they're nice looking and they're Toyotas.
Suggested by: JonRob 951
Lexus SC430
Lexus SC430.
They went from Calty's Design's sleek Supra in a Suit SC400 with its lovely 1UZ exhaust burble and true grand tourer sports coupe feel and Nakamichi loud enough to cause a seismic event...
...to a bland, BLAND egg that is less engaging to drive than its larger LS sedan sibling. I have no idea how they even did that. The steering is bland, the lines are bland, the interior is bland and lacks the Bentleyesque feel of the LS, and they made the 3UZ somehow less peppy than the LS. It should have had the TRD supercharger used on Japanese VIP escort police Celsiors. It's a car meant to go to the golf course and senior center and that's it, an automotive bowl of lukewarm plain oatmeal.
Suggested by: Winter Cat