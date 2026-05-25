These Cars Are The Poster Children For 'Mediocre Is Worse Than Bad', According To Our Readers

As expensive as cars are, it makes sense that most people just want one that works and won't break. Design, driving dynamics, and new technology don't really matter when you just need something that gets you where you need to go. However, as anyone who's learned the hard way that they don't enjoy camping can tell you, subsisting only on what you absolutely need is no way to live. Even paleolithic hunter-gatherer societies made art and added unnecessary decorations to otherwise basic tools.

Why is why I would argue the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV is great, whether you like the styling or not. Mercedes is taking risks and trying new things, and that will always be better than an automaker that plays it safe and refuses to take any risks. Disagree with that take all you want, but you have to admit, the cars enthusiasts love the most make no attempt to keep everyone happy. They just happen to make us happy.

Whether you're more into the Subaru WRX STI or the Dodge Viper, it's easy to name cars we love even though no everyone agrees. The other side of the coin, however, is a little more difficult. So I turned to you, our dear readers, asking for the cars that are the opposite of the Viper — cars that are so mediocre, so perfectly tailored to avoid offending anyone, that even adding something you didn't like would have at least made them more interesting. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.