These Are The 5 Cheapest New Cars Consumer Reports Actually Recommends Buying In 2026
Sadly, the days of being able to buy a brand new car for less than $20,000 are over, and the average transaction price on a new car is now north of $50,000. The good news is, used cars last far longer than they used to, so 100,000 miles isn't nearly as scary as it may have been in decades past. Plus, if you really want that new car warranty, you can still find some pretty good cars for less than $25,000.
Of course, that also assumes the dealer you're working with will actually sell one of those inexpensive new cars to you for less than $25,000. Dealer markup is definitely still a thing, even on cheap cars. To help you avoid getting screwed over, our friends at Consumer Reports recently analyzed actual transaction data provided by TrueCar to find the cars it recommends with the lowest transaction prices. Let's take a look at which cars made the list and how much you can expect to pay.
Kia K4
2026 Kia K4 LXS
-
MSRP: $23,290
- Average Markup: $1,088
- Average Transaction Price: $24,378
The Kia K4 is the most expensive car on this list, but even though buyers are currently paying about $1,000 more than MSRP, the average transaction price is still less than $25,000. And while the design comes with a few compromises, it's still a solid buy, offering a comfortable ride, a roomy interior, and great gas mileage for a non-hybrid. You won't ever confuse it for a luxury sport sedan, but as Consumer Reports put it, "Unlike many less-expensive models, which come with glaring tradeoffs for the savings, the K4 has few flaws." At the very least, it's probably worth checking out.
Chevrolet Trax
2026 Chevrolet Trax LT
- MSRP: $23,200
- Average Markup: $1,124
- Average Transaction Price: $24,324
Not everyone who's shopping for an inexpensive new car wants a sedan, but don't worry, you can still find a couple of SUVs worth buying at the sub-$25,000 price point. If that's what you're looking for, definitely give the Chevrolet Trax a look. It doesn't offer all-wheel drive or the quietest ride, but as long as you're okay with that, it offers a lot of value for your money. Plus, even though subcompact crossovers are typically pretty small, the new Trax offers more room than you might expect.
Hyundai Elantra
2026 Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport IVT
- MSRP: $23,750
- Average Markup: $282
- Average Transaction Price: $24,032
If you like the idea of the Kia K4 but don't love the design, you might find that the Hyundai Elantra is exactly what you've been looking for. Mechanically, it's very similar to the K4 since Hyundai is Kia's sister brand, but the styling is pretty darn different. That also means it comes with pretty much all the positives of the K4, even if they don't look the same. That said, if you can afford it, the Elantra Hybrid is both quieter and rides better than the non-hybrid, while also getting better gas mileage. It's definitely the one to buy, but even the non-hybrid is worth a test drive.
Hyundai Venue
2026 Hyundai Venue SEL FWD
- MSRP: $22,825
- Average Markup: $575
- Average Transaction Price: $23,400
Maybe you don't like Chevrolet. Maybe you don't like the Trax. Maybe you're looking for something a little less expensive. But whatever your reason, if you're shopping for an inexpensive subcompact crossover, you'll also want to consider the Hyundai Venue. Like the Trax, it doesn't offer all-wheel drive, but that also doesn't really matter, since neither car is meant for off-roading, and you'll get better winter handling with a set of good all-season or winter tires. Neither the Trax nor the Venue feels particularly luxurious, but at least they both offer more room than their size would suggest.
Toyota Corolla
2026 Toyota Corolla LE
- MSRP: $22,925
- Average Markup: -$138
- Average Transaction Price: $22,787
The Honda Civic might have missed the cutoff for this particular list, but if you want an inexpensive Japanese sedan, it doesn't get much cheaper than the base Corolla. Even better, you shouldn't have to pay over MSRP to get one right now. The design is old, and the interior is pretty basic, but it's still reliable and fuel-efficient. Like the Elantra, the Corolla Hybrid is the way to go if you can afford it, but if you don't want to spend the extra money, there's nothing wrong with a regular old Corolla. Especially if you plan to keep it for a decade or more.