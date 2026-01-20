These Are The 5 Cheapest New Cars Consumer Reports Actually Recommends Buying In 2026

Sadly, the days of being able to buy a brand new car for less than $20,000 are over, and the average transaction price on a new car is now north of $50,000. The good news is, used cars last far longer than they used to, so 100,000 miles isn't nearly as scary as it may have been in decades past. Plus, if you really want that new car warranty, you can still find some pretty good cars for less than $25,000.

Of course, that also assumes the dealer you're working with will actually sell one of those inexpensive new cars to you for less than $25,000. Dealer markup is definitely still a thing, even on cheap cars. To help you avoid getting screwed over, our friends at Consumer Reports recently analyzed actual transaction data provided by TrueCar to find the cars it recommends with the lowest transaction prices. Let's take a look at which cars made the list and how much you can expect to pay.