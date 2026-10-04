7 Four-Cylinder Sports Cars That, Dare We Say, Could Be Called Super

We all have different ways of interpreting how to define a supercar, but generally speaking, most of us will picture something mid-engine and technically impressive, with a properly powerful engine at its disposal. Something like a V8, V10, or even V12.

There are exceptions to the rule, of course. The Lexus LFA and Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series show that supercars can be front-engine, or at least front-mid, and Ford's 2017 GT proved a V6 engine was more than capable of replacing engines with higher cylinder counts. Well, it's about time another exception was made, for a small grouping of forward-thinking four-cylinder supercars.

Cars like the old Lotus Esprit, which combined raked styling with turbo technology to produce a sleek coupé which could even rival Ferraris for performance, and Alfa Romeo's marvelous 4C, which packs F1-grade technology into a four-pot-powered carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. Here are seven four-cylinder-powered models from across decades, in chronological order from oldest to newest, that cross the line between sports car and supercar.