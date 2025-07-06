Is The Lotus Emira As Quick As It Looks? Here's How It Compares To Its Rivals

Over the years, Lotus has introduced a long line of lightweight sports cars that hardcore enthusiasts love. However, when the Lotus Emira debuted in 2021, it was carrying a lot of baggage. After all, the Emira was going to be the final Lotus offered with an internal combustion engine and the automaker no doubt wanted to finish on a high note before EVs like the headache-inducing 2024 Lotus Eletre, the not-very-lightweight 2024 Lotus Emeya X, and the record-setting 1,984-HP Lotus Evija hypercar took over.

Flash forward four years, and the Emira continues to flash some pretty impressive numbers under testing, and it continues to wear a striking supercar design. When you combine that with competitive pricing, you've got a fast-moving machine that, despite its somewhat older bones, still stands strong against its key rivals today.

If you want one, however, now's the time to buy. The ongoing tariff situation caused Lotus to stop shipments to the United States earlier this year, and it remained halted when this article went to press, which means that the future of the Emira in the U.S. may be out of the brand's control.