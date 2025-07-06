Is The Lotus Emira As Quick As It Looks? Here's How It Compares To Its Rivals
Over the years, Lotus has introduced a long line of lightweight sports cars that hardcore enthusiasts love. However, when the Lotus Emira debuted in 2021, it was carrying a lot of baggage. After all, the Emira was going to be the final Lotus offered with an internal combustion engine and the automaker no doubt wanted to finish on a high note before EVs like the headache-inducing 2024 Lotus Eletre, the not-very-lightweight 2024 Lotus Emeya X, and the record-setting 1,984-HP Lotus Evija hypercar took over.
Flash forward four years, and the Emira continues to flash some pretty impressive numbers under testing, and it continues to wear a striking supercar design. When you combine that with competitive pricing, you've got a fast-moving machine that, despite its somewhat older bones, still stands strong against its key rivals today.
If you want one, however, now's the time to buy. The ongoing tariff situation caused Lotus to stop shipments to the United States earlier this year, and it remained halted when this article went to press, which means that the future of the Emira in the U.S. may be out of the brand's control.
Emira First Edition vs. Emira V6
Let's get down to the heart of the matter here. The 2025 Lotus Emira is available in two trim levels that are defined by their powertrains. The Emira First Edition borrows a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from AMG to showcase 400 horsepower and 354 foot-pounds of torque, while the Emira V6 features a Toyota-sourced and supercharged mill that makes the same 400 horses as the turbo, but with 310 foot-pounds of torque.
The extra torque and slightly lower curb weight of the First Edition — which tips the scales at about 3,158 pounds, 30 under the mark set by the V6 — translate into a noticeable improvement in acceleration. Lotus claims you can push the Emira First Edition to 60 in 3.8 thrilling seconds, and if you keep your right foot planted, the car tops out at 182 mph. You will see 60 in 4.2 seconds and reach 180 mph in the Emira V6. Either way, it's clear the Emira has no reason to apologizes for partnering with other automakers.
When you also consider they have basically the same equipment and similar starting prices – $99,990 for the First Edition and $106,900 for the V6 — you might be wondering why Lotus bothers with both setups. Well, the Emira First Edition can only be configured with an eight-speed automatic, but the Emira V6 has a secret weapon for traditionalists in the form of a standard six-speed manual.
Emira versus its top rivals
The Lotus Emira is a mid-engined sports car with an exotic design and relatively modest pricing, and that's not a formula many other rides follow. On the other hand, it is the exact positioning for the Chevrolet Corvette. In fact, the Corvette, much lauded for its ability to outrun more expensive competitors, does it again here. The entry-level Stingray can rocket to 60 in a brisk 2.9 seconds with a top track speed of 194 mph. Yes, that requires the optional Z51 performance pack, but that still comes out to a price tag of about $75,000, which is significantly less than the Emira. The '26 Corvette has a redesigned, user-friendly interior, too.
Another alternative that might fit the bill is the mid-engined Porsche 718 Cayman. Things tilt a bit more in the Emira's favor this time. The entry-level Cayman, like the Corvette, does undercut the Lotus pretty significantly in terms of MSRPs since the Porsche starts from $72,800. The difference is that the Cayman can't come close to matching the Emira First Edition's performance line. To see a clear-cut Cayman advantage, you'd have to upgrade to the $164,200 Cayman GT4 RS 4.0. It's a street-legal stunner that lowers 0-60 times to 3.2 seconds and raises maximum velocity to 196 mph.
Keep in mind that a refreshed Lotus Emira lineup has been announced for 2026, although exact U.S. specs aren't available yet.